BURLINGTON — An alleged gang member from Springfield, Mass., who was arrested last February in Brattleboro after a gun purchase from an undercover agent, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months in prison.
Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Tahj McCormick, 25, entered a guilty plea to one count of being a previously convicted felon found in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss, at Tuesday’s sentencing, also ordered McCormick to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.
According to court records and proceedings, on Feb. 19, 2021, McCormick met with an undercover special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives in Brattleboro to buy two guns. McCormick paid $700 for the guns at the meeting, and was taken into custody when he took possession of them.
When McCormick was searched, law enforcement discovered him to be in possession of another handgun. Authorities said at the time that he was a member of the “Sycamore Street Posse,” a known street gang.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the efforts of the ATF in the investigation and prosecution of McCormick. Kerest also thanked the Vermont State Police, the Springfield, Mass., Police Department, the Holyoke, Mass., Police Department, and the Easthampton, Mass., Police Department, for their contributions to the investigation.
This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Through the program, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.
As part of this strategy, the program focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.