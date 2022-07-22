WEST BRATTLEBORO — This week's tragedy in Brattleboro has brought back uncomfortable memories of a tragedy 21 years ago, when another man's life ended at All Souls Church after being shot by police.
This week Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., died in the woods outside the church after being shot by two Vermont State Police troopers and one Brattleboro Police officer. He was a suspect in the shooting death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., his former girlfriend, whose body was found in her truck in downtown Brattleboro earlier in the day.
For the congregation of All Souls, and many others in the Brattleboro community, it was an unwelcome reminder of the Dec. 2, 2001, shooting of a mentally ill and distraught man, Robert "Woody" Woodward, 37, of Bellows Falls, by police. Woodward was shot in the church's sanctuary during a Sunday worship service, as he brandished a knife and other parishioners tried to calm him.
Davis also was armed with a knife and was confronted by the police in the woods near the church, in an area between Bonnyvale Road and South Street. Police said Davis lunged at them with the knife, and they fired their weapons. The case is under active investigation.
"The two events are vastly different," said the Rev. Telos Whitfield, pastor of All Souls Church Unitarian Universalist. "But some parallels are making it difficult. This is an incredible, creative and caring community. We are a resilient community. But it is shocking."
Whitfield said she walked through the woods surrounding the church Friday morning as an act of healing, but she did not know where the fatal confrontation took place.
Yet, proximity is everything, and police parked their cruisers in the church's driveway. Davis' death is bringing up old unresolved memories about Woodward's death, which was investigated by the Vermont attorney general who ruled the police were justified in shooting Woodward, because he was threatening people with his knife.
The minister said she hopes and expects the church community to use the tragedy toward further healing — either their memories from 2001, or other unresolved tragedies.
"It's an opening for healing," she said, to address old wounds.
Whitfield, who has been minister at the church for the past two years after serving several Unitarian Universalist communities in Vermont and New Hampshire, said she will address the two tragedies this Sunday during the worship service and during another special gathering, after the regular service, to talk about it.
And she said there will be an earlier scheduled mindfulness gathering on Saturday morning at the church. Whitfield received mindfulness training from famed Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh. The session was scheduled before this week's tragedy, she said, but could help those struggling with the dual tragedies.
Leslie Kinney, the president of the church, said both deaths were very sad to the church and community.
"It was highly coincidental and very tragic," she said, noting church members were shut off from the church for two days. "It's just very sad."
Whitfield said she was living in Burlington in 2001 when Woodward was shot by two Brattleboro Police officers inside the church. Later that year, she said, she entered seminary.
But she said the Woodward case still weighs very heavily on many members of the church, and this week's death brought it all back.
There are members of the church's community that left the church because of their memories of being in the sanctuary that Sunday morning, Whitfield said, and had just recently returned to the Unitarian Universalist church.
The church is surrounded by woods, with a winding and rutted dirt driveway serving the church.
Whitfield said the two deaths were very different, but profoundly upsetting.
The woman who died, Anderson, was from Massachusetts, she said, so most of the press coverage came from Boston and the Bay State.
Whitfield said she will expand her sermon this Sunday, "Welcoming the Wilderness of Summer," to talk about this week's events. There will be a healing circle after the service, she said.
"It's shocking," she said. "But we will come through this."