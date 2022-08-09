BENNINGTON — The man accused in an Aug. 3 murder on Pleasant Street in downtown Bennington was arraigned and ordered held without bail on Tuesday afternoon on a single count of murder in the second degree at the Bennington Superior Courthouse.
Raul Cardona, 28, was led inside the courtroom in handcuffs attached to a chain around his waist by sheriff's deputies as members of his family, including his father and sister, and his girlfriend, looked on. Cardona glanced over to his family sitting in the back of the courtroom just briefly before Judge Cortland Corsones took to the bench and proceeded to start the arraignment.
Cardona’s defense attorney Frederick Bragdon entered a plea of not guilty to the single charge on behalf of his client. He also asked for discovery and a jury trial. Bragdon did not contest the state’s anticipated request for Cardona to be held without bail but asked the judge to delay any weight of evidence hearing until the defense requested such a hearing. A weight of evidence hearing is held to determine if a defendant meets the requirements to be released, held on bail with conditions, or held without bail. The decision is based on the seriousness of the crime, the defendant’s character, the community's safety, and whether the defendant poses a flight risk.
“Although my client has surrendered, knowing the nature of these charges, a strong bail consideration on his behalf, he doesn’t have any local ties, and his family is going to try to establish some kind of residency up here for the court’s consideration,” Bragdon said. “They are not a family of means, your honor. With no ties to the community, we’d like to mitigate that, if possible, with some local ties.”
Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, in a rare, in-person appearance in the courtroom, asked Corsones to indeed hold Cardona without bail.
“Your honor, the defendant is charged with a single count of murder in the second degree,” Marthage said, “punishable by a possible life sentence. So the state does request that the defendant be held without bail. We also ask that there be a no-contact condition for (a witness) and any family members of Patrick Mullinnex," referring to the victim of the deadly shooting.
Corsones did just that. Cardona was ordered held without bail based on the nature of the offense and the court’s review of his criminal history , the judge said. Corsones then added the two requested “no contact “conditions and did not schedule any weight of evidence hearing pending a formal request by the defense. Bragdon inquired of the state about a possible timeframe for any discovery evidence and whether or not that discovery would be made before scheduling the first status conference in the case. Marthage confirmed it would be.
“I do expect it within the normal timeframe,” Marthage said. “The overwhelming majority of the evidence is already in possession of the state.”
Mullinnex was found dead shortly after Bennington Police officers arrived on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 324 Pleasant St. at approximately 9:17 a.m. His body was found lying on the floor of a first-floor apartment with several gunshot wounds. Police believe he’d been shot minutes before their arrival. The next day, Bennington Police released Cardona’s name and photograph, identifying him as the alleged shooter., and an arrest warrant was issued the following day. Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette told the Banner he believed Cardona fled Vermont and headed south into Massachusetts, back to the Springfield area. He appeared at the Bennington Police station to turn himself in to authorities on Monday.
As the judge ended the hearing, Cardona again looked toward his family in the back of the courtroom. And as deputies led him away, his girlfriend, Linzy Colon, yelled, “We love you.” Cardona did not turn around again.
Outside the courtroom, Cardona’s family, who traveled from Springfield, Mass., to be at the arraignment, gathered near the doorway leading away from the courtroom. His father, also named Raul Cardona, was visibly shaken by the hearing. He said his son acted in self defense.
“I had to be here,” his father said through a thick accent and emotion clearly visible in his eyes. “If he hadn’t done what he did, he would have been killed, and I wouldn’t be here. I’d be waiting for him down in Springfield to bury him.”
“I’m his father,” he went on to say. “I don’t like my son to be coming here, but what happened, happened. People were calling him to come up here. It was that guy (Mullinnex). I think he’s a big, big-time drug dealer here.
“He was defending himself. I think he did it in self-defense. Whatever happened in that house, he had to defend himself. When somebody put a gun on you, and you see your life is threatened, like I think what happened, you gotta do something. Because you fear for your life. That’s what I know happened.”
“He’s a loving person, a good father,” Colon said of Raul Cardona. “He cares about people. He’s not a bad person. The way it’s been portrayed, because of his past, he just came from working in Florida to get me and the kids. He has a family that loves him. What the media is saying, that’s not who he is.”
Then they held each other tightly as Raul Cardona, the father, hung his head and walked away.