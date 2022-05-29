NEWFANE — The Newfane Flea and Farmer's Market is receiving a lot of praise from vendors and attendees.
"I feel really happy," said Julia Tadlock, market manager. "The vibes are good. People seem excited that it's back."
Tadlock said the weekly Sunday market features a mix of antiques, farmers, craftspeople, yard sales and food vendors.
"This has been a really great event for me," Jaci Reynolds, owner Jaci's BBQ Joint, said as she prepared a meal or two.
Reynolds said sales on Sunday "smoked" those from another flea market where she previously sold food.
"It's been a busy day," said Larisa Volkavichyute, owner of the Leopard Frog art gallery and gift shop in West Brattleboro.
Volkavichyute sees the flea market as a way to advertise her new shop.
"I think it's great," said Beth Shaw, owner of Lodestar Lights. "I'm so happy to be part of it."
Shaw, who lives in Shaftsbury, plans to sell handmade and reiki-infused candles at future dates at the Newfane Flea Market and Farmer's Market.
Donna Evans of Ridgewood, N.J., said it's refreshing to see the flea market being rejuvenated and giving people an outlet to share what they love. Evans, who has relatives in West Dummerston and a cabin in Townshend, grew up going to the Newfane Flea Market.
Jen Karpin, owner of Morning Glorious Vintage in Brattleboro, said it's nice to see the market happening again. She remembered going there in her 20s and now, she gets to do it again in her 50s.
Before the flea market opened, Karpin had seen a sign about its return when driving on Route 30.
"It felt so right," she said.
Tadlock said she's glad with how the flea market is going so far. Last week, she held a soft opening.
Tadlock, who has run Brattleboro Flea for about five years, is renting the property from Bill Morse and his nephew Jesse Holden. The flea market is known as the oldest in Vermont.
Morse's grandmother owned the property since 1952, and the flea market has been running since 1967, although it was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Biker Bob’s Burgers & Dogs, now at Vermont Marketplace on Canal Street at Exit 1, had its food truck there last year.
Tadlock plans to run the flea market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 through Oct. 30, rain or shine. To learn more, visit newfaneflea.com.