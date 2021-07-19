BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service has appointed Jason Fleming as the new Director of Children, Youth and Family Services. Fleming will be responsible for the clinical and administrative oversight of the agency’s system of care for children and families.
“Jason brings a tremendous amount of energy, extensive experience and a wealth of knowledge to the position,” said Lorna Mattern, executive director of UCS. “We are excited that he is joining the leadership team.”
Fleming has been with UCS since 2012 and began his career with the organization as a crisis recovery specialist before becoming an emergency crisis clinician. He most recently served as the assistant director of crisis services at UCS.
He has a BA from Johnson State College and an MS in counseling and human services from Post University.
“I take pride in calling Bennington County my home as I’ve lived here most of my life, and the idea of working with our children and families is incredibly exciting,” Fleming said in a release.
“I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to work side-by-side with a team that has done so much for this community, and expect moving forward, that CYFS will work to find even more ways to help improve the lives of so many in Bennington County,” he said.
Fleming lives in Sunderland with his wife, Allison, who is a registered nurse at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and their three children.
