BENNINGTON — Allison Rogge has combined her passions of going to the gym and being active within the community and has created Athlete’s Attic, an affordable used athletic clothing shop located within Bennington’s Anytime Fitness.
“I was reading a book about finding your true happiness, and that you should take the talents that you have, and the things that you like to do, and direct them in a positive direction,” Rogge said. “I love the gym, and I really like doing things for our community because I love our community. And I just thought it was a nice way to sort of bring people together during COVID.”
So in February Rogge started the shop, which accepts gently used men’s and women’s athletic wear and shoes and donates the proceeds to local non-profits and organizations.
Clothes donations can be made during staffed hours at the gym by dropping the clothes off inside the Anytime Fitness office. Anytime is staffed between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Rogge is a body-flow and yoga instructor at Anytime Fitness, and approached manager Trisha Mahar about the idea of starting an athletic wear shop inside the gym.
“I said, Trisha, I just had an idea. I think it would just sort of build community in the gym, and I told her what I wanted to do … have people donate clothes, we don’t have a lot of retail in this area,” Rogge said. “And I said, ‘It just gives them a way of being able to purchase stuff to work out in and feel good about themselves as they come into the gym.’”
Mahar and Bethany Hassett are also affiliated with Athlete’s Attic.
Rogge said the shop features more women’s clothes than men’s. She has a couple ideas on why that may be.
“I think men have a tendency to probably wear things till they wear out,” Rogge said. “I think with women, we’re more likely to change sizes, to have a dramatic difference.”
With name brand clothing items — such as Lululemon leggings — being donated, it’s a way to update customers’ closets with items that may normally be out of their price range.
“It is a very inexpensive way if you are switching sizes as you’re working out to sort of upgrade your wardrobe,” Rogge said. “It makes things accessible to people that they may not be accessible to normally.”
So far, Athlete’s Attic has donated $400 to the Sunrise Family Resource Center. They plan to donate quarterly, and are asking for the public’s help.
“We want to hear from people and we want people involved, because this is a community effort,” Rogge said.
To make a suggestion on where the proceeds should be donated to, call Anytime Fitness at 802-681-0161. The shop also regularly posts items for sale on its Facebook page.