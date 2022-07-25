BRATTLEBORO — Homeowners in the Chase/Oak/Chapin street neighborhood are keeping an eye on a property where they believe illegal drugs are being sold.
"The interesting thing is this all started because there was a man with psychiatric issues that was wandering around the neighborhood," said Resident 1.
The Reformer spoke with three people on Monday on the condition their names not be revealed. All three residents said they feared for the safety of themselves and their family if their names were revealed.
"It was spooky. He went through cars, and the neighbors got together to talk about it," said Resident 1. "And then it came up that there's also this drug house."
The Reformer is also not revealing the exact location of the house so as not to jeopardize an active police investigation.
"We've been made aware of certain drug activity in the neighborhood," said Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy.
She said residents in the neighborhood are doing the right thing by talking with each other and doing things like installing motion detector lights and surveillance cameras, and posting no trespassing signs to keep people from crossing their yards.
"They're banding together to come up with the safest ways to protect their neighborhood," said Hardy.
They also are sharing with police videos of suspicious activity in the area. But Hardy also is warning them not to confront anyone living in the house or anyone going in and out.
Local, state and federal law enforcement have made it a priority to identify and shut down drug houses in neighborhoods around the state and the country.
In Brattleboro over the past few years, a number of arrests have resulted after months-long investigations that involve drug purchases using "cooperating individuals" who receive sentencing consideration in their own criminal cases, which usually involve drugs.
But as soon as activity is shut down in one location, it pops up in another, often in the apartments of people struggling with addiction who get free drugs in return for letting dealers use their homes.
"As long as there is a demand for illegal drugs, we are going to continue to deal with this until we have better treatment options," said Hardy. "Not only here in Brattleboro, but around the country."
Another problem, said Resident 1, is the Brattleboro Police Department, like others in Vermont and the United States, is short-staffed.
"I think you have to pick wisely at what you're going to work on when you're a police officer," said Resident 1. "So, has anybody had a gun put to their head there? Or has anybody been roughed up or anything like that? No."
The residents have noticed an increase in police presence in the neighborhood.
"We have seen a police car sit right on the corner of the Common for a while," said Resident 2. "We've seen police cars come down the street, at least three times. Before that, we probably never did."
Resident 2 also mentioned having seen officers, including Hardy, walking in the neighborhood.
All three residents said things have changed on their quiet streets over the past few years, acknowledging the privilege that comes with living in a predominantly upper middle class section of town.
"We had to find the key to our back door," said Resident 3. "You know, we just never locked our doors."
"There is a swell of concern, though," said Resident 2. "It's not just a bunch of old codgers."
"When I moved here, I wasn't dying my hair," said Resident 1. "We were young. We were invincible. I don't feel like that anymore. I feel more threatened than I might have at that time."
And while Brattleboro has a population that is growing older, families still raise their children here and young professionals have been moving to town, only to find big city problems are also small town problems.
The neighborhood is also home to Afghan refugees who have fled the turmoil in their home country, said Resident 2.
"They're coming to the United States for a modicum of security, but what a juxtaposition to have this criminal enterprise purveying this dangerous threat to the community."
"We know it's a national problem, and there aren't any easy solutions," continued Resident 2.
"So, it makes you feel a little helpless," added Resident 1.
But folks are not letting that feeling get in the way of looking out for their neighborhood and their town. The three residents have been talking with residents of other neighborhoods who have dealt with similar problems and hope to create a townwide discussion on stamping out drug houses in Brattleboro.
"When it leaves here, if and when it leaves here, where will it go?" asked Resident 3. "It will go into a neighborhood where people can't defend themselves as well as we can, or can't join together."
"Expanding our knowledge of the depth of the problem is a powerful tool for more action," said Resident 2.
"It makes me feel stronger when we work together," said Resident 1.
Hardy urged residents who see suspicious activity to keep a log of vehicles and people they see going in and out of a building, but do it discretely without endangering themselves. She also said people can phone in tips to 802-251-8188.
Hardy also urged town residents to consider sharing surveillance videos using Neighbors by Ring, an online app, at neighbors.ring.com/n/OKrmnXPCez.
To connect with folks in the Chase/Chapin/Oak street neighborhood, email oakstneighbors@googlegroups.com.