BENNINGTON — The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., issued a winter storm watch for the Bennington region from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
The NWS is forecasting possible heavy, wet snow, with total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, and higher amounts in the eastern Catskills, Berkshires, Taconics and southern Green Mountains.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
The NWS said this storm has the potential of being a long duration and high-impact snow event for eastern New York and western New England. Heavy wet snow combined with strong winds will likely lead to downed trees and power outages across the area.
Please begin preparing now for this upcoming winter storm event.