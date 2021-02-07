Brody Mullen gave Hoosick Falls bowling a perfect start to its match on Friday against Mechanicville. Mullen stepped up to the lane and bowled a perfect 300, the second of his career.
Hoosick Falls knocked down 3724 pins to Mechanicville’s 3136. The Panthers points record is now a staggering 40-0.
Mullen led the Panthers with a 728 series.
Mechanicville was led by Glenn Prairie 254-639, Nathan Starks 191-550, Chris O’Connor 193-543.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Payton Merrills 248-678, Colin King 241-625, Ryan Maxon 233-593, Erin McCart 212-586, Kendra Marshall 222-578, Riley Hayes 205-571, Ziena Hurlburt 206-566, Ethan Yonconish 207, Bradley Senecal 194 and Troy McCart 145.
Hoosick Falls will continue its season next week with matches against Saratoga Catholic and Waterford before pausing for winter break.