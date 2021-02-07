MULLEN

Hoosick Falls' Brody Mullen bowled a perfect 300 in his opening match on Friday against Mechanicville. It was Mullen's second career 300 match.

Brody Mullen gave Hoosick Falls bowling a perfect start to its match on Friday against Mechanicville. Mullen stepped up to the lane and bowled a perfect 300, the second of his career. 

Hoosick Falls knocked down 3724 pins to Mechanicville’s 3136. The Panthers points record is now a staggering 40-0. 

Mullen led the Panthers with a 728 series. 

Mechanicville was led by Glenn Prairie 254-639, Nathan Starks 191-550, Chris O’Connor 193-543.

Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Payton Merrills 248-678, Colin King 241-625, Ryan Maxon 233-593, Erin McCart 212-586, Kendra Marshall 222-578, Riley Hayes 205-571, Ziena Hurlburt 206-566, Ethan Yonconish 207, Bradley Senecal 194 and Troy McCart 145.

Hoosick Falls will continue its season next week with matches against Saratoga Catholic and Waterford before pausing for winter break.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

