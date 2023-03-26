BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and instructors Michael Davern and Kristine Reilly will be holding a Mountain Biking Camp for those in grades four through eight.
Camp will run August 21-25 (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will meet at the lower parking lot of Living Memorial Park. The fee for this program is $60 for Brattleboro residents and $75 for non-residents. Participants must have their own bikes.
Participants will learn how changes in body position, footwork and the direction they are looking affect the way their bike behaves. Rides will take place on local terrain and trails. Those planning to attend must have their own bike.
In person registration will be held Monday thought Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. beginning on Monday at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
Registration is also available online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let Brattleboro Recreation and Parks know five days in advance.
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 5 p.m.