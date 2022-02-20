MAU CHEER STATES

The Mount Anthony Patriots varsity cheer team competed at the Division I state championship at Vergennes on Saturday, earning runners-up. Rutland won its eighth consecutive state title, while Mill River took home the crown in Division II, its fifth straight.  

 PHOTOS PROVIDED
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.