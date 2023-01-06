MANCHESTER — The Interfaith Council of the Northshire recently announced that the Rev. Canon Walter Brownridge will be the guest speaker at its annual Martin Luther King service on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
He will speak about the importance of “Remaining Awake in Turbulent Times.” The service will be held at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert on Church Street in Dorset.
As Canon to the Ordinary for Cultural Transformation in the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont, Brownridge's role is to help facilitate racial reconciliation, creation care and stewardship within the larger diocesan community. Ordained as a priest in 2001, he comes to Vermont after serving congregations in Ohio, Delaware, New York City, South Africa and, most recently, Michigan. For five years, he was dean of St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Honolulu, Hawaii, and also served as associate dean at the School of Theology, University in the South in Sewanee, Tenn. Prior to his ordination, Brownridge practiced law for 10 years as a federal prosecutor and in the area of public policy. He held the rank of lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
The community is invited to attend this inspirational and musical evening in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King’s leadership in the civil rights movement. A reception, with light refreshments, will follow.
In the spirit of interfaith cooperation, collaboration and fellowship, the Interfaith Council of the Northshire brings together the following houses of worship: Zion Episcopal Church (Manchester), First Baptist Church (Manchester), First Congregational Church (Manchester Village), Christ Our Savior Parish (Manchester), Israel Congregation (Manchester), United Church of Dorset and East Rupert (Dorset), Federated Church of East Arlington (Arlington), St. James Episcopal Church (Arlington), Rupert Congregational and Methodist Churches (Rupert) and Pawlet Community Church (Pawlet).
For more information, call Dawn at Zion Episcopal Church at 802-362-1987.