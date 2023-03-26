Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Many meetings are also held on the Zoom online conferencing platform. See your town’or school district website or contact your town or school district offices for more details.

Monday

MAU District Board Meeting: 6 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington

BRSU Board of Directors: 6:30 p.m., BRSU offices, Route 7A, Sunderland

Sunderland Select Board: 7 p.m., town offices, Mountain View Road.

Wednesday

Manchester Design Advisory Committee: 5 p.m., town offices, Jeff Williams Way.

SVSU Board: 5:30 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.

Mettawee School Board public engagement session: 7 p.m., Mettawee Community School, Route 153, West Pawlet

Thursday

Spinelli Field Committee: 6 p.m., SVSU Offices, 184 North St., Bennington

