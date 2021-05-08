Bennington: Select Board meeting will begin today at 6:30 p.m. to allow the community to participate in the send off of Bravo Troop at 6 p.m. from the Armory.
For public health reasons, Select Board members will participate in the meeting by videoconference. Members of the public are urged to watch the meeting on Cat-TV or Cat-TV-Facebook. Join the meeting as an Attendee using the webinar link listed: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89448782346 or call into the meeting Dial:1-646-558-8656 and enter Webinar ID: 894 4878 2346 and follow the prompts.
North Bennington: Prudential Committee: Wednesday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. Join by Zoom: https://svsu.zoom.us/j/96752358112?pwd=SmJURDlzRzl4NlBCVFpBbU55a2lvUT09 Meeting ID: 967 5235 8112 Passcode: 151823 Call In: 1-929-205- 6099.
Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District: Tuesday May 11, at 5 p.m. Join Zoom: https://svsu.zoom.us/j/94451682806?pwd=WUM5NTY5WVk4VnZ3czVscWQ3WUowUT09 Meeting ID: 944 5168 2806 Passcode: 320919 Call in: 1-929-205-6099.