MANCHESTER — The third graders stirred in anticipation recently when their bus passed through the gates of the long tree-lined driveway. Not one of them had ever been here before. As they got close to their destination, the young riders strained their necks for a better look. Finally, there it was … then a collective gasp and “Wow!” Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home.
Mettawee Community School teacher Dawn Baker loved their enthusiasm. Baker is always on the lookout for opportunities to take her kids outside the classroom.
“Hildene’s program on Bumble Bee Basics fit nicely into our science lessons,” Baker said. “The connection to Lincoln went along well with our exploration of social studies and civil rights. It was a perfect way to end the year.”
The student field trip started with a visit with the buzzing pollinators, which many biologists consider the most important species on earth.
The education staff at Hildene patiently passed along their knowledge of bees, using art, demonstrations and hands-on projects.
“The kids learned about the life cycle of bees, pollination, and how they survive the winter to return each spring,” Baker said. “We then put our lessons to work by walking through the Hildene gardens to find and identify worker bees busy on the job.”
After a picnic lunch, the kids moved on to tour the grounds of the historic property. The main house was a hit, with its views and fancy rooms filled with artifacts. The students were particularly impressed hearing the sounds of the majestic pipe organ, walking up the marvelous wide staircase, and discovering the intricacies of how to operate a dumbwaiter.
The most memorable moment, however, was when they saw one of President Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe top hats.
“They can’t stop talking about the hat,” said their teacher.
Another showstopper was the refurbished Pullman Car, used for luxury train travel during the early 1900’s — with benches and storage areas transformed into dining room tables and beds.
“The field trip was engaging, educational and fun. The kids reported it was the best day ever,” said Baker. “We are fortunate to have so much history here in our backyard.”