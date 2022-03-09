MANCHESTER — Ever since its founding, Maple Street School has had a long-term goal of establishing a preschool program for students ages 3 and 4.
That time has come.
The independent school plans to establish a preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds at Southern Vermont Arts Center, head of school Cricket Mikheev and the board of trustees announced Tuesday.
The school intends to hire two teachers and enroll 12 students for the first year of the program, Mikheev said. The school will adopt a “Reggio Emilia” approach — an educational philosophy emphasizing student-directed experiential learning — and will lease space in the Joan Hay Madeira Education Center.
The one-year lease at SVAC is year-to-year with mutual options to renew or cancel, Mikheev said.
"When the school was founded in 1998, it was always envisioned that we would one day add this important educational element,” school co-founder and trustee emeritus Janet Irving said in an announcement. “The time has come, and the Northshire area will be greatly serviced by this new opportunity for high-quality early-education programming, which many local and recently local families have long been hoping for in our community.”
The instructional program will follow Maple Street School’s academic calendar and daily school-day schedule.
“We see this as an opportunity where we can really give back to the community. We know there is need for quality preschool education in this area,” Mikheev said. “And we all so feel so lucky to have gone through the pandemic in Manchester — this is a community that cares, that takes care of each other, that has really been focused on kids in ways that I think other parts of the country haven't been. And now we have this opportunity to offer this service to help people and help families."
The addition comes at a time when the importance of quality child care and prekindergarten programs to the economy and the difficulties those programs have in remaining viable and affordable have been highlighted. According to the advocacy group Let’s Grow Kids, which has lobbied for reforming the system in Vermont, three out of five of Vermont’s youngest children did not have affordable access to quality child care before the pandemic.
The Northshire Day School in Manchester, in seeking funds from Manchester, Dorset and Sunderland town meeting voters, said that it has an enrollment of 91 students and waiting list of about 100 students.
“Local and new families have continually asked Maple Street to consider adding a preschool,” school board of trustees chairman Peter Hershberg said. “The preschool will add another option to those already available in the area, and it also positions Maple Street as a magnet for people who are interested in moving to the greater Northshire area.”
The Joan Hay Madeira Education Center is “a great facility,” Mikheev said, given its function as an arts classroom and its proximity to outdoor learning opportunities.
"It's a really nice synergy," she said. “We can be bringing people to their campus, they can be supporting our mission … both institutions have a lot to contribute to early childhood development. It's going to be exciting to work with them."
“As education is at the heart of SVAC's mission, we are delighted to bring Maple Street School's preschool program to campus,” art center director Anne Corso said. "We hope to support their curriculum and nurture the next generation of young artists and art enthusiasts. We welcome Maple Street Schools students, faculty and parents to enjoy all that SVAC has to offer — both inside and outside the classroom."
The school said teachers will be salaried, and that the program would look at tuition and tuition assistance in the same way as the K-8 program. "And we have some donors who are really interested in making sure this is a program that is accessible to everyone in the community,” she said.
The Reggio Emilia approach came out of post-World War II Italy, and a desire to educate children in a way that focused on humanity and empathy in the wake of so much destruction, Mikheev said.
“There were so many families in Italy and Europe who are really damaged by the war and they really wanted to start afresh and think about how to nurture kids in a way that would develop their kindness and their compassion, and their creativity and problem-solving skills,” Mikheev said. “And those are all really closely aligned with what we do at Maple Street. We talk about joyful learning. We talk about developing curious learners, we talk about responsibility for self and others. And these align perfectly with this idea of helping kids learn together with their teachers.”
For more information and to apply, visit the school’s website at maplestreetschool.com.