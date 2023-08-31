MANCHESTER – The start of the 2023-2024 school year at Maple Street School on Thursday — its 25th year in operation — was accompanied by music, snacks, poetry and speeches.
New and returning students passed through the doors and were individually greeted by Head of School Dan Skoglund, while the school's Rock Band — part club, part elective — performed a cover of Tom Petty's song Free Fallin'.
After familiarizing themselves with their new classrooms, the students went back outside to the front of the building for this year's Opening the Doors ceremony.
Founder Chris Crawford performed her annual reading of a shortened version of Walt Whitman's poem "There was a child went forth every day," followed by Peter Hershberg, chair of the Board of Trustees, who reflected on the period of time when Maple Street School was a converted house on Route 7A with just four teachers.
"There's always a feeling of opportunity and the sense of a community that's been reunited," Hershberg said of the first day of each school year.
Skoglund then gave a brief speech thanking Maple Street's teachers, Board of Trustees, and parents for their involvement in the school's culture, and encouraging the 153 students to make the most of their education.
"You have an opportunity beginning today to write your script for the new year," Skoglund said. "Simply said, I would start by just showing up."