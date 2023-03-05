MANCHESTER — Town Meeting voters on Saturday overwhelmingly approved a $6.9 million budget for fiscal 2024 that will increase town spending by 11.9 percent, with the advisory that a likely increase in the grand list will lead to higher tax bills despite a projected decrease in the tax rate.
The vote came as Manchester Town Meeting returned from the COVID pandemic to an in-person event, with voters finding their way through a foot of wet, heavy snow to Manchester Elementary Middle School for the occasion.
Manchester’s Saturday floor meeting kicks off a busy few days of in-person democracy across Bennington County. Towns including Arlington, Bennington, Shaftsbury, Pownal, Sunderland and Dorset will hold their floor meetings on Monday night; others, such as Winhall, still hold their meeting the morning of Town Meeting Day.
Australian ballot elections will be held throughout the state on Tuesday.
The meeting began with girl scouts from Troop 51726 reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and with moderator W. Michael Nawrath asking for a moment of silence for MEMS head custodian Adam Bush, who passed away last week.
Then, following a reminder of the rules from Nawrath, it was time to go to work.
Selectboard Board chairman Ivan Beattie said the projected increase in spending reflects inflation as well as the need to pay competitive salaries and benefits to the town’s 33 full-time employees. He said the Selectboard and town department heads worked hard to bring the increase down from the initial projected spending increase of nearly 19 percent.
Those workers are “underpaid relative to their peers in surrounding towns. This, to me, is unacceptable,” Beattie said. “We appreciate our employees.”
Municipal spending makes up 16 percent of Manchester property taxes; the remainder are state education property taxes.
Based on a projected 20 present increase in Grand List values as a result of a strong real estate market, the tax rate is expected to decrease from 28.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 27.16 cents per $100 — a 16.6 percent reduction, Beattie explained. However, when the ongoing reassessment of property values in Manchester is completed, it’s likely that the assessed values upon which taxes are based will be higher — leading to larger bills.
Beattie was also asked about the amount of funds used from the town’s share of local option tax revenues. It’s long been town policy that $1.375 million of local option tax revenues were to be used to defray property taxes, and that if the collection was less, money from a reserve account would be used. But Beattie, under questioning from former Selectboard member Steve Nichols, said that more than $1.375 million was used during the two years of the COVID pandemic
“There were a couple years we applied more option tax money than was anticipated,” Beattie said.
The longest debate of the afternoon was not a budget of nearly $7 million, but an advisory vote on whether voters approved of spending up to $95,000 in non-tax dollars — potentially from its capital improvement fund, or from American Rescue Plan Act dollars — to support the pedestrian bridge over the West Branch proposed by Manchester Riverwalk. The nonprofit has raised about $600,000 of the estimated $800,000 cost, and is seeking public funding to help convince additional donors the town supports the plan.
Many speakers offered support of the span as a tourist attraction, educational asset and accessible alternative pedestrian access from Depot Street to Main Street.
“It’s good work and its aesthetically pleasing,” Jeffrey Seidel said in favor of the project. “I applaud them for that and I am thankful there are people like Bill [Drunsic, a Riverwalk member] that do that kind of stuff for us.”
But several speakers said that although they supported Riverwalk’s efforts, they could not support the use of town funds for a private project given the town’s other needs, and the limited dollars remaining in the CIRC fund (about $588,000) and ARPA dollars $395,000). They voiced concerns about future maintenance of the bridge when it is turned over to the town (though proponents said those costs would be relatively low).
“I think this Riverwalk will be lovely when it’s built, but I don’t think it’s something the town should be funding right now,” Megan Amundson said. “We have actual challenges we have to be investing in and addressing … this does not address the challenges that we face. This is infrastructure that can be fully privately funded and should be fully privately funded.”
When Orland Campbell called the question, discussion on the bridge had been going for 45 minutes — 15 minutes longer than it took for the town to commit to the $6.9 million FY24 budget. It appeared the question passed on voice vote, but Sylvia Jolivette, who spoke against the bridge, called for a paper ballot. That took another half-hour, and the paper ballot confirmed the yes vote by a tally of 65-35 with one abstention.
Asked by Brian Vogel how the board would react to the vote, Beattie said, “If the vote is affirmative, we’d try to get creative. If it’s negative we’ll still support it but say the town will not participate in the capitalization.”
The Selectboard had declined to allocate a larger ARPA funding request o the Riverwalk, but agreed to place the question on the Town Meeting warning to give voters a chance to indicate whether they saw the project — representing years of planning and fundraising — as worthy of funding.
Voters also approved borrowing $260,000 from the CIRC fund to purchase a new dump truck, replacing one that has been in use for 20 years. The town will pay the money back to the CIRC fund over the next six years — allowing it to save about $50,000 in interest payments. Beattie pointed to that effort as one way the Selectboard and town workers used creative means to reduce spending.
Voters approved property tax exemptions for the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Manchester Rod and Gun Club. They also approved 11 voter appropriations of $2,500 or less, totaling $20,481, to the Tutorial Center, Bennington Area Habitat for Humanity, Greater Northshire Access Television, the Center for Restorative Justice, Project Against Violent Encounters, Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, the Green Mountain Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Neighbor to Neighbor, The Collaborative, the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and the Vermont Center for Independent Living.
The remaining questions on the ballot, to be determined Tuesday in Australian ballot voting at town hall, include voter appropriations of $4,000 to the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, $10,000 to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, $87,000 to Northshire Day School, and $243,700 to Manchester Community Library.
In officer elections, Beattie is seeking another three-year term on the Selectboard, and is being challenged by Amundson, a Planning Commission member. Selectboard member Jan Nolan is unopposed.
Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices at 40 Jeff Williams Way.