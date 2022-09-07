MANCHESTER — A solution for Main Street sewer extension might be in hand, as the Select Board has opted to shorten the project's first phase and dip into the sewer department’s capital reserves to pay for the project itself.
The hope is that the town’s up-front financial commitment might help it secure state financing, as well as complete the first of three planned phases before the snow flies. That would allow a housing development already under construction to connect to the sewer line instead of building a septic system — and pay connection and user fees.
The plan requires quick work, good luck and $500,000 from the town sewer reserve fund, as interim Town Manager Leslie Perra, Select Board member Heidi Chamberlain and engineering consultant Christina Haskins explained Tuesday night. That money would be paid back next year through a bond issue.
But time is of the essence to complete the work by winter.
After a 4-0 Select Board vote to put the new plan out to bid — board Vice Chairman Greg Cutler was absent — Perra and Haskins said they’d have the nonbinding bid ready to roll Wednesday, with the hope that bidding would be completed in three weeks and awarded in another one to two weeks.
That followed a report from Chamberlain, who explained that the town could still get the project moving if it took the initiative to pay for the first phase itself.
The original plan was to fund a portion of the work with dollars from the state clean water revolving fund and potentially build all three phases at once, from Cemetery Avenue to Hunter Park Road.
That fell through when the state scored the town’s application against other communities with water and sewer infrastructure needs — and the town's score was far lower.
Chamberlain said she and fellow board member Laurie Kunz had met with state Rep. Seth Bongartz, town Planning and Zoning director Janet Hurley and the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, which administers the grant program.
According to Chamberlain, the town’s income levels — compared to other towns with greater economic needs — were a factor in the relatively low score. But officials also advised the town that there are other funding sources available, and that they should reapply.
“Because we're in such a precarious situation with housing as a community, and because we view that development corridor as important to the future growth of our town, we’re looking at other options for funding, so we can get Phase 1 done this fall,” Chamberlain said.
Further consultations with Haskins and town Accounting and Finance Director Michael DeCubellis led to a plan, Chamberlain and Perra said: shorten Phase 1 of the three-phase plan by 500 feet, to 650 feet — from Cemetery Avenue to just south of the Vermont Country Store’s offices.
That would allow the town to use about $45,000 in connection fees pledged by developer Bill Drusnic, $500,000 from the sewer reserve fund and $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“By doing that, our applications for other grant monies look more attractive for phase 2 and phase 3,” Chamberlain said. “I was advised having skin in the game for shovel-ready projects will [result in] better grant opportunities.”
Board Chairman Ivan Beattie acknowledged some nervousness about spending from the reserve fund, which presently sits at about $1 million.
“A million dollars may not go a long way in a critical situation — it doesn't buy what it used to — but I hate to draw it it down too much without a plan in place to get it back.”
That plan is to float a bond for $500,000 in the spring — since Town Meeting voters already authorized $1.9 million in bonding for the project — and use the money to pay back the amount borrowed from the sewer reserve fund.
Beattie also wanted to know if the project can get done in the time remaining before winter, and if there are any local construction companies that can take on the work, given materials and labor shortages.
Haskins said it would be tight — but yes, it’s possible. She added that she’s aware of at least one area contractor that has done similar work in the recent past, and is looking for work this fall.
One advantage is that the sewer line runs under the sidewalk on the west side of Main Street, rather than under the road. But Beattie also wanted to know if the sidewalk would be useable in winter, rather than forcing pedestrians into the road.
“Our plan a few months ago was to get this done this year for a number of reasons, including the significant development that is occurring and has been planned” for the street, Beattie said. “I think it's a benefit to the developer to get this done — in full disclosure — in an expeditious manner.”