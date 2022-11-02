MANCHESTER — The saga of the whereabouts of the Manchester-Dorset town line along Squires Road has reached a long-term but temporary solution.
The Select Board voted Tuesday to accept an agreement with the town of Dorset — pending the Dorset Select Board's approval — that stipulates the property belonging to the Parker family on Squires Road is on the Manchester side of the line.
For months, the two towns, through their town managers and elected boards, have been working on how to solve the tricky problem of where the town line actually lies. It's not the straight line on the map it appears to be, Manchester Select Board Chairman Ivan Beattie said Tuesday.
The Parker family has lived on the property for generations, paid taxes to the town of Manchester, and sent its children to Manchester schools. Chriss Parker previously told the board that he was assured by town officials that his land was in Manchester.
But three different maps show three different lines — and raise questions about where exactly the line is. That's prevented the Parker family from moving ahead with its plans for the property.
Parker could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Rather than spend $30,000 on a surveyor, the two towns and the property owners have come to an agreement — not a permanent fix, but a long-term temporary solution that will hold until and unless the state intervenes, Beattie explained.
"We believe we have come to an agreement on this that would define the property as being part of the town of Manchester until such time as the town boundary is defined in a manner that's consistent with state statute," Beattie said.
"The landowner agreed and I think we've come to a reasonable resolution," he added.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the proposal.