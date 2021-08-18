MANCHESTER — Officers from the Manchester Police Department addressed the Manchester Select Board on Tuesday and made their case for potentially adding a four-legged officer to the force.
If the board ultimately agrees, the MPD will add a K9 officer trained in tracking people, detecting illegal drugs and comforting people during bad times.
Officer Ben Doucette took the lead on the presentation and told the board the department would like to add a Labrador retriever to the force that would ultimately be trained to help officers in those duties where the animal can use its nose do the work of multiple officers.
But, if the Manchester Police Department gets a police dog, it might not be the most ferocious crime fighter on the force.
While the thought of police dogs might conjure up images of snarling shepherds, if the Manchester Police ever threatens to “send in the dog,” it will likely be to fetch a tennis ball at the end of a search for a lost kid or elderly person who has wandered away from home.
Helping Doucette make the case were fellow officers Sgt. Jesse Bravata and Lt. Jamie Blanchard.
But the board might have been most impressed by Crockett, a K9 officer with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, and his handler Warden Robert Sterling.
The duo came to talk to the board about Crockett’s lengthy list of achievements and some of the ways the dog helps Sterling in the field.
Sterling has been a warden for 25 years and a dog handler for 17. Crockett is Sterling’s second dog and they’ve been together for seven years.
A K9 would be useful in finding lost people, including kids, elderly and people lost in the woods. He could also help track a fugitive that runs from police or flees a crime scene.
Dogs can detect illicit drugs and evidence that has been thrown into the brush or dropped during a chase.
The dog likely would not be a biting dog, used to subdue uncooperative or violent suspects.
Sterling said his dog is trained to find things and love people.
Manchester is currently the only police department in Bennington County without a police dog on the force. Bennington Police, Winhall Police, Bennington Sheriff’s Department all have dogs.
Police dogs can improve a search success rate from 59 percent with officers only to 93 percent with a dog.
Dogs also cut down the amount of time searching and a dog and handler are equivalent to a four-officer team.
Doucette told the board that adding a K9 unit would help take drugs off the streets, catch criminals, find lost people and discover evidence.
But it would also enhance the image of the town and department, Doucette said.
Plus, Sterling said there are benefits to having a dog that extend beyond its official duty.
He said having a dog at a tragic scene can provide comfort to victims or even first responders.
He said he’s seen time and time again where police officers, EMTs, firefighters, dispatchers and others turn to petting a dog when faced with a difficult situation to deal with a tragedy.
“The relationship within the department and the community will be unbelievably amazing,” Sterling said. “It reduces stress and shock on the human body. People always like to pet a dog and dogs know when people are sad.”
The financial implications to the town will include the cost of the dog, vehicle modifications, equipment, training and food and vet care.
But the town plans to fundraise to help offset the costs and Town Manager John O’Keefe said there have already been offers to pay for the cost of obtaining the dog.
In addition, Sterling said there are organizations that will help with the costs. He said one organization picked up the cost to feed all four dogs in the warden service.
Sterling told the board that a police dog will only be as good as its handler and that what they had was a young officer who wants to put in the work and be in the public with a K9 partner.
“You’re going to show that you have a police officer that cares about his community,” Sterling said. “He will take some drugs off the road, will find some bad guys, but he’ll also be a conduit to your community.”
Sterling said Crockett’s No. 1 duty is public relations.
He said his dog makes him more approachable and relatable, and helps soothe the nerves in victims and witnesses and may make criminals think twice, even if the dog isn’t bite trained. Seeing the dog, or even a patrol car with “K9 Unit” on the side will calm some situations, and prevent people from running or getting aggressive.
Sterling said from the moment the Select Board says, “yes,” it will be 6 months to a year before there will be a dog on the streets and a full year before it’s “on the road finding stuff.”
The dog will go through obedience training and then two six-week courses to be taught tracking and then drug detection.
Then the training will continue daily with the handler and monthly on a more formal basis plus annually to recertify.
But Sterling said if the town does it right, the public will watch the dog progress from puppy to trained dog getting its name in the paper for doing its job.
Resident Brian Benson said he thinks it’s a great idea. He said if the dog finds one person with fentanyl or another drug and a person doesn’t die of an overdose, the whole K9 program will be worth it right there.
“You might be saving a life,” Benson said. “I’m completely in favor of this.”
Beattie said he’s pretty sure the board is in favor but it has to do its work to look at the numbers and details.
“I think there’s a lot of interest,” Beattie said.