Today
Tai Chi: Often called “meditation in motion,” this is an easy, informal introduction to an ancient practice that supports balance, strength, and body ergonomics, from 9 to 10:15 a.m.
Story Time: Winter is almost here. December StoryTime focuses on shorter nights, the night sky, nocturnal animals and the Winter Solstice, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Kids Care Club: From 3 to 4:30 p.m., you can help encourage kids to engage in small acts of kindness for their community. This group is open to kids in the fourth grade and up. Third graders and below are also invited but only if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
English Language Learners: This group is for non-native English speakers to practice their skills, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Join instructor Andrea Thulin, and learn together with other members of the community.
Wednesday
Seated and Standing Yoga: Balance out your day, from 9 to 10 a.m. The positive benefits of seated and standing yoga include flexibility, strength and improved balance. Beginners are welcome.
Mah Jongg: Mah Jongg is an age-old game that never gets old. Test your critical thinking skills with tiles, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
The Check Mates: A multigenerational chess club, from 3 to 5 p.m. Learn chess strategy with Harold Aronowitz, the amazing creator and coach of The Check Mates.
Beginner tai chi class: Participants will learn the first section sequence of the Yang style long form with Rich Marantz, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday
YA Dungeons & Dragons: Explore fantasy worlds together, from 2 to 4 p.m. This group is designed for 12 to 16 year olds who are looking to level up.
Saturday
Seed Saving Workshop: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of local food systems, as interest in gardening has exploded. With higher demand, many experienced difficulties in accessing seeds, which illuminated the critical role that seeds hold in food systems and generated increased interest in seed systems. To respond to the increased interest in seed saving, your local seed library has connected with a team of University of Vermont researchers, and seed saving expert and Vermont resident Sylvia Davatz, to offer a seed saving workshop.
To ensure that the workshop meets the needs of seed savers and to understand the importance seed libraries hold in the community, UVM will conduct a research study involving a voluntary and confidential survey. The university is interested in understanding residents' impressions of the workshop and their engagement with the seed library. The survey should take no more than 10 minutes, though UVM will send an additional survey six months after the workshop, to understand its lasting impressions on attendees.
This workshop, from 10 to 11 a.m., with Davatz covering the importance of seed saving and home gardening. This workshop will consist of a presentation that includes introductory seed saving topics with the opportunity for a deeper discussion. Designed to fit seed savers from all levels of experience.