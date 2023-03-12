HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- A Hoosick Falls man is being held without bail after being charged with stabbing another man at a convenience store on Saturday evening.
Hoosick Falls police said they were called to the Cumberland Farms at 25 Church St. at 7:19 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived to find a 22 year old male injured, and quickly applied a tourniquet to control bleeding. The victim was transported by Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad to the landing zone at the Pittstown Fire Station, and transported to Albany Medical Center.
Police said Sunday the victim was treated and released.
The suspect, Joshua Cannon, 32, of Hoosick Falls, was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m., police said. According to police, Cannon was charged with assault in the first degree, menacing in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.
Cannon was arraigned in the Town of Schaghticoke Court by Judge Scott Ryan and remanded to the custody of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at the Rensselaer County Jail on no bail.
Hoosick Falls Police was assisted by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Hoosick Falls Police Department at 518-686-7900.