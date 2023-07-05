BRATTLEBORO — As several inches of rain hit the area earlier in the week, and now with temperatures rising into the 90s, people are seeking refuge from the heat at their local water holes — but high water level could spell danger. This is leading many area first responders to be on high alert when dealing with water safety.
On July 4, at Bolton Potholes in Bolton, first responders were called to a drowning incident in which 20-year-old Samuel Paprin, from Greenwich, Conn., was caught in the rapids while swimming and became unresponsive.
He was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles Keir offered some tips for people heading out to the local rivers or streams.
“Southern Vermont offers many great places to enjoy the natural beauty of waterways. With that, understand that the flow and water speed of our waterways can change rapidly with the weather and quickly overwhelm even advanced swimmers,” said Keir. “If you are going to be on the water, ensure every person (adult and child) has a properly fitting life vest. Alcohol and water recreation don’t mix. Alcohol consumption significantly increases the likelihood of drowning when both activities are combined. Always try to enjoy water with friends and family. If going out on the water alone, tell a friend where you are going and what time you expect to return.”
Recent rainfall has created swift water conditions in the local rivers and streams, leading first responders to warn people to be safe when going into the waters as the temperatures start to rise. Purchase local photos online.
Kris Johnson (KJ), a member of Rescue Inc.’s Swift Water Rescue Team, seconded the advice as it pertains to dealing with rapid change in local water ways that people might not be familiar with. He added that you don’t know the speed of the water or the debris under the water.
“One of the big concerns for us is people out in tubes or kayaks, and if they capsize, people’s first instinct is to put our feet down,” said Johnson. “The concern there is that the waters are flowing pretty quickly, so they could get foot entrapment into the rocks or debris below. What they really should do is just try to swim out if they can.”
He added that people in the water should keep their feet up and try to swim or float toward shore on their back at a 45 degree angle because the water will help carry them to the shoreline.
“Don’t go jumping into water you don’t know, just be really careful,” said Johnson. “Always wear a personal flotation device.”
Johnson also cautioned to avoid downed trees and other debris in the water because you never know if branches are under the water that might tangle up a swimmer.