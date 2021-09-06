Today we’re looking back 30 years, to Saturday, Sept. 7, 1991, when the front page of the Bennington Banner reported on the visit of Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, the commander of the U.S. Army’s successful mission to drive Iraqi forces from Kuwait.
Schwarzkopf, appearing just months after the war, was a guest of the Orvis Sporting Clays Challenge, held at the Tinmouth Hunting Preserve. The two-day celebrity event, also featuring retired athletes Steve Garvey, John Riggins and Dennis Potvin, was held with the hopes of raising $10,000 for the Ruffled Grouse Society. Dinner was held at the Equinox resort.
For dinner, Equinox executive chef Brian Aspell prepared a mixed grill of native pheasant, farm-fed venison loin and Angus beef with juniper berry gravy for 150 guests.
“We all sat down and decided we wanted something unique and very special,” Aspell told Banner reporter Jordan Rau. “We wanted to break away from the ordinary. We didn’t want to do the usual cocktails parties people have to attend; we wanted to stay in the woods.”
Schwarzkopf had his own security detail with him, as well as hotel detectives, sheriff’s deputies and the army’s Protective Services Division. So the Banner quizzed other guests about the general’s stay in the area. He didn’t dwell on war stories, guests said; but he did crow about having shattered nine of 10 clay pigeons during the first day of the two-day shooting event.
As it happens, Schwarzkopf’s visit coincided with a multi-story front page package on the First Amendment in Vermont. Banner reporters wrote about tension at Bennington College, Southern Vermont College and Mount Anthony Union High School over the expression of opinions for and against the war; about the state’s then-new hate crime law; and a profile of Irving Adler, a Shaftsbury resident who was dismissed from the New York City Schools in 1954 in a McCarthy-era witch hunt against teachers with suspected ties to the Communist Party.
Adler, who wrote scores of books about math and science for young readers, died in 2012 at the age of 99.