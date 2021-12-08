BENNINGTON — Viewers tuning into a school budget hearing Tuesday night on Zoom might have seen something they weren’t expecting — lewd images that were part of an apparent "Zoom bombing" of the meeting.
One of the attendees at the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union meeting used their device’s camera to display pornographic footage for several seconds until Superintendent James Culkeen ejected them from the meeting, public information coordinator Katie West said.
The administration promptly reported the incident to Zoom, West said.
“It was certainly unfortunate,” West added. “You hear of these incidents happening, but you don’t necessarily expect them to happen in your own meeting.”
The footage has since been taken down by Catamount Access Television from its Facebook feed. An edited version of the meeting, without the interruption, will be posted to CAT-TV’s Facebook page and web page, the organization's executive director said.
West noted that open meeting laws require the SVSU to make Zoom meetings public — meaning anyone can sign in and attend.
The footage, which was reviewed by the Banner, shows that about the time SVSU business manager Renee Gordon was reviewing expenditures, a guest with the name “Taylor Jonez” joined the meeting and displayed the footage of a nude man, speaking in German and then engaging in sexual activity.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many public meetings onto the Zoom video conferencing platform, there have been multiple examples in the region of “Zoom bombing” throughout the state, usually with profane and/or racist language and lewd content.
In 2020, an Essex County Democratic Committee candidates' forum, a Rutland Town Select Board meeting and the Vermont Senate’s Agriculture Committee were all hit by Zoom bombing. The Essex forum Zoom bombing included images of swastikas.
Catamount Access Television was made aware of the Zoom bombing on Wednesday morning, according to Lisa Byer, the public access organization’s executive director.
“It is certainly not our policy to edit any meeting coverage,” Byer said. “We stand by our gavel-to-gavel meeting coverage for the last 30 years.”
But in this case, Byer said, the interruption was brief and did not involve the content of the meeting. With that in mind, CAT-TV decided to edit the footage and repost it online, she said.
“By taking out that, we did not lose any of the meeting itself,” Byer said.