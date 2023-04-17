MANCHESTER — If all goes as planned, the morning of May 10 will bring the largest single-day volunteer effort in Bennington County Habitat for Humanity’s history to Manchester.
That’s when an expected two dozen students each from Long Trail School and Burr and Burton Academy will descend on Jennifer Lane to do site clearance for the organization’s future homebuilding projects. Both schools have community service graduation requirements.
It’s anticipated both independent schools are sending about 12 students each to volunteer for the day. Their attendance, along with their chaperones and Habitat for Humanity’s adult volunteers, would bring the number of workers to about 30.
But the point isn’t setting that benchmark, Tye Poquette, the agency’s volunteer coordinator, said Monday.
“The main goal is to grow awareness of our organization,” he said. “When I first started in December, not many people knew we were here — they didn’t realize we’re based right here in Manchester and quite active. It will be nice to get more people, regardless of age, to know that we’re here.”
Another group from Stratton Mountain School will be volunteering on May 3 in Habitat’s ReStore in Manchester, which sells donated furnishings to help raise funds for its mission.
Habitat for Humanity helps make home ownership possible for people who would otherwise struggle to overcome the financial barriers to home ownership. The program is suited for buyers who can pay an affordable mortgage, and requires buyers to put sweat equity into the project. Volunteer labor helps make the homes affordable.
The Long Trail and Burr and Burton students won’t be sawing, hammering or drilling, due to age limits set by the national Habitat for Humanity organization, stipulating the age when children can build or use power tools on site. But such restrictions do not exist for landscaping. And the Jennifer Lane neighborhood includes lots Habitat will build on in the future, as well as space for a community garden — all needing some TLC.
The effort started with the first “Community Conversation” at Manchester Community Library, an event intended to give area nonprofits opportunities to collaborate.
Poquette, who volunteered for Habitat for Humanity as a teenager growing up in greater Rochester, N.Y., mentioned to the assembled nonprofit agency leaders that he was looking for younger volunteers to complement the group’s experienced volunteer workforce.
Paige Vignola, the library’s assistant director of education and community engagement, took notice of that remark. And in a follow-up breakout session, she told Poquette about her connections to Long Trail School in Dorset and Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.
Poquette had already been working with Sam Krauss, the school’s director of student life (and a 2008 graduate). Krauss had brought juniors and seniors involved in the school’s International Baccalaureate program in for a day’s work in March, and is interested in growing the relationship as part of his work connecting Long Trail students with community service opportunities.
“In addition to working in our community, it’s great that kids learn how to swing a hammer, use a level or use a tape measure,” said Krauss, who volunteered on a Habitat build in Rupert when he was 17.
“It sounds like basic stuff but it’s beneficial for them to learn those skills in addition to getting rewarded from giving back,” he said. “They can see the physical manifestation of their work in real time — I think that’s an important component of service work.”
Vignola also introduced Poquette to Jillian Joyce, a humanities teacher and service coordinator at Burr and Burton. Poquette then learned that BBA was planning its community service day for May 10, and started working on arrangements to bring students from both schools together for a work day.
“Part of the challenge was we had students under 18, so there were obvious limitations on what work can be done,” Vignola said. “But if I had a larger group, [Poquette] could make a day specifically designed to accommodate younger volunteers. He managed to weave those threads together.”
Vignola gave the credit to new board of trustees member Melissa Bell and executive director Ed Surjan for arranging the Community Conversation event. Bell, she said, “was the driving force” in making it a reality.
Vignola also said the library is thrilled that the event led to a collaboration between agencies, as was hoped. “This is just one example of how different organizations working together in the area can create something really great,” she said.
Poquette, in turn, said Vignola was instrumental in making next month’s service day possible.
“I cannot think of words to describe how helpful Paige has been without understatement,” he said.
So far in 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Bennington County has had 57 individual volunteers, with 39 of those at construction sites, for a total of nearly 1,100 hours, Poquette said. The agency has also welcomed 20 volunteers to its Manchester store, totaling 669 hours.