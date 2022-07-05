MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott issued the oath of office Tuesday to Susanne Young, who will serve as Vermont's attorney general for the next six months. Young will fill out the term of former Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who left to take a job in the private sector. Among her positions during 40 years of public service, Young served as secretary of the Agency of Administration, and as deputy attorney general under former Attorney General Bill Sorrell. The governor, who held the swearing in ceremony in his ceremonial office at the Statehouse, said previously "it is especially meaningful that she will be the first woman to serve as Vermont’s top law enforcement officer.”