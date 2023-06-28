BENNINGTON — A 19-year-old defendant who tried to flee from police over a rooftop during a raid last year received a nine- to 10.5-year sentence, mostly suspended, and a harsh warning from the judge — failure to complete his probation means he’ll likely spend the next nearly nine years behind bars.
Adrian Torres was 18 when he dove out of a second-story window in an attempt to evade a police raid last spring. He was charged with several serious felonies, including kidnapping, burglary into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, assault and robbery with a deadly weapon, and fentanyl trafficking. Torres pleaded guilty in February to two counts — assault and robbery with a weapon, and fentanyl trafficking. The deal called for a sentence of up to 10.5 years for each count, concurrent, with 18 months to serve and a five-year probation.
Failure to abide by the terms would result in nine years in jail.
Torres has been incarcerated since his arrest in April 2022 and will receive credit for time served. While incarcerated, he finished his high school diploma and had no issues in jail. Torres will serve a little more than two more months before his probation is set to begin.
“This affected me mentally,” said the victim in an impact statement read in court. “It affected my ability to make proper choices and decisions. It caused me to lose control of my health and well-being. I lost my apartment and the contents of my apartment, and I was evicted. This event was the start of the end. I lost many friends. This might be hard to understand, but it’s opened the door to chaos and destruction of all the good things I earned and obtained through hard work. Everything is gone.”
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady then addressed to defendant directly.
“I don’t think you notice here that there’s a lot of time left to try and make good decisions,” McDonald-Cady said. “But we also know that there’s time to make some really bad decisions. This includes some very serious violent activities. The direction of the assault and robbery wasn’t just directed at the victim, but also to the community.”
She called the sentence “a relatively short-to-serve component, given the nature of the crimes, balanced with a longer period of supervision in an opportunity to forego future incarceration. You will have an opportunity to develop those social decision-making skills because there is a heavy hammer above your head. If you decide to make those kinds of decisions, for instance, additional violent activities or trafficking activities were to occur, you’ll most likely be spending a good portion of your 20s in jail.”
McDonald-Cady went on to tell Torres how his behavior has impacted Bennington.
“You took over (the victim’s) place and threatened him with a firearm, making him afraid for his own personal safety. You heard the victim statement that’s it’s caused him mental anguish. He still thinks about that today. And it always involves drugs and the impact that fentanyl has done locally here in Bennington. It’s almost the equivalent of a poison, an illegal drug with such a fallout in the community. ... people are actually dying from ingesting and using this.”
She said he was taking advantage of people suffering from a disease — not unlike heart disease — referring to addiction.
“That means those people are vulnerable. And what trafficking involves is exploiting that someone’s vulnerability for your prosperity. That’s what’s egregious here — taking advantage of other people who are vulnerable and using violence, using firearms. I would encourage you to think about this. What if this was happening in your own community where you grew up, where your parents live, your friends, your best friend, your coach, your teachers, you may have a different perspective of how it impacts those individuals, people addicted, and people dying. That’s what’s happening in our community.”
McDonald-Cady then went on to sentence Torres to the agreed term, including the state’s offer to dismiss the kidnapping charge and two other counts.
The kidnapping and other charges stemmed from incidents that occurred April 1 through April 6, 2022, in which Torres and six or seven other individuals had “taken over” the victim’s apartment. They stole his cellphone, wallet and other items, including a laptop, a tablet and an electric drill, according to a police affidavit.
After evading his captors, the victim alerted the police while hiding inside Stewart’s Shop on Main Street. He told the police that Torres and the other individuals allegedly refused to leave the apartment after a drug transaction went awry. The victim was forced to stay with the individuals until his bank opened the next morning when he was made to withdraw $2,500 from a teller. Torres and the group were allegedly in possession of firearms during the ordeal.
Just as the judge was about to leave, she turned to Torres. “Good luck,” she said as she rose and left the bench.