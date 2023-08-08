BENNINGTON — A young woman caught up in a violent crime spree in Bennington last year has been released after 13 months in custody after a plea deal and hard time opened the door to a different way of life.
Kyara Gonzalez, 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts, walked out of the Bennington Superior Courthouse with a smile Tuesday afternoon after pleading guilty to serious crimes — including kidnapping, burglary into an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, and cocaine possession — all felonies. A bounce was apparent in her step after the hearing as she gathered her paperwork and thanked her lawyer and probation officers before heading down to sign her official transfer back to Massachusetts to serve her extended probation.
Several minutes before a judge accepted her guilty pleas, Gonzalez addressed the court in a loud, confident voice.
“Your Honor, I feel like I took ownership of my actions, and hopefully, it made me a better person,” Gonzalez said. “I feel like I’m once again starting to be the person I used to be before all this craziness. I know now that there are other ways to keep myself occupied and mentally get myself straight, counseling and things like that. A lot of PTSD and traumatic things have happened to me before all of this. The time I've spent in jail, I've learned that that's not the road I want to go on. I want to keep living my life and become a better person, the person I used to be before I became somebody I didn't know.”
Gonzalez was charged with five felonies over less than six months. Charges included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary into an occupied dwelling in February 2022, kidnapping in April 2022, and fentanyl and cocaine possession that July. She was facing a possible life sentence on the kidnapping charge alone and a combined 70 years maximum on the other counts.
At her sentencing hearing, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to three felony counts, receiving a 1-10-year suspended sentence with 12 months to serve, with credit for her time already imprisoned on both the kidnapping and burglary charges. She also received a 5-year deferred sentence on the cocaine possession charge. Each of the three charges carries a five-year probation to run concurrently. The state dismissed two charges as part of the deal.
A deferred sentence in Vermont can be expunged if a parolee completes probation without violations. Because Gonzalez has been held without bail for the past 13 months, she was able to walk out of jail. She will serve her probation in Massachusetts.
According to police affidavits linked to the crimes, she was part of an organized gang from the Springfield area of Massachusetts that dealt drugs and used weapons and violence to collect money and intimidate people into allowing them to live inside apartments in and around Bennington as a base for drug activity. On Feb. 21, 2022, Gonzalez was part of a group that broke into a residence on Applegate Drive with firearms and knives, threatening and assaulting the victim. Three months later, Gonzalez was part of a gang that took over a victim’s apartment on Main Street for several days after the victim fell behind on drug payments. She was charged with kidnapping the victim, along with others, and forcing him to withdraw funds from an ATM. Three months later, she was charged with fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession.
“I feel like I've learned my lesson,” Gonzalez went on to say at the sentencing. “I've done a lot in jail, earned many certificates, finished as much schooling as I could, and I've been working in the kitchen, working hard every day, seven days a week. I ended up learning to cook, which was great. I love to cook. I love culinary. I hope to keep that going.”
Part of her conditions of probation will be that she is screened for substance abuse and mental health issues, with mandatory follow-up treatment. She must also complete a unique program in Massachusetts where her parole will be transferred. The program, ROCA, is an internationally recognized organization working with young people at risk in urban violence situations who are at the center of the violence.
“Kyara has taken responsibility and looks forward to engaging with services on her own to keep herself away from the decisions that ultimately led her to this involvement,” defense lawyer James LaMonda told the court.
State prosecutor Jared Bianchi concurred. He told the judge that, after looking at the whole situation, he came to the conclusion that Gonzalez receiving at-risk counseling and a long supervision period was the way everyone would be best served.
“Sounds like you've made a lot of progress for the last 13 months,” Judge Howard Kalfus said directly to Gonzalez. “It also sounds like this is a short enough time that you've got a clear recollection of your life before all of this. I imagine it was pretty easy slipping into that pattern. Is that fair to say?”
“Yes,” Gonzalez responded.
“I hope that what you told me about what you see for your life happens,” Kalfus said. “Sounds like you're on your way. These (charges) they’re some scary stuff. I hope you appreciate it. This could have ended tragically for a lot of people, including yourself. It's kind of scary outside. I wish you luck.”
When asked by the Banner how it feels to be out and if she has anything to say to young people who might follow the path she was on last year, she smiled, then seemed to choose her words carefully.
“I want to say to everyone out there, those people in my neighborhood and others like it, that the money looks good, but it’s not. People will promise you things that will lead you to this life — drug dealing and stuff like that. But those people, they're not going to be there when things get tough. When you’re in jail, those people, they won’t answer the phone. They don’t care. They’re not putting that money in your account. No matter how much money you helped them make, they don’t care. They just use you for what you can do for them and how much money they can make from you.”
She then headed toward the parole office, her transfer back to her home, and a new start. Before she exited, she turned back around.
“I’m happy to finally get on with my life and be that person I left behind before all of this.”