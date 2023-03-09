BENNINGTON — An 18-year-old father was arraigned Thursday for allegedly breaking the collarbone of his infant daughter.
In court facing a single aggravated assault charge, John Chinnici Jr., 18, sat alone at the defense table in front of Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady, wearing sneakers and a sports jersey as his lawyer, Lamar Enzor, pleaded not guilty on his behalf. Chinnici's father sat behind him in the front row.
According to a Vermont State Police affidavit, the state Department for Children and Families notified police about an infant with a broken collar bone in the emergency room of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. After speaking with Chinnici Jr., the agency told police they suspected he was not being truthful as to how the injury occurred.
Chinnici’s father also alleged that his son was lying about the injury, and said that Chinnici Jr. had been abusive toward the baby on several instances in the past. A triage nurse at SVMC also reported the alleged abuse after several medical professionals at SVMC who had rendered care to the child were told different stories regarding how the injury happened, with Chinnici changing details several times about when and where the child was injured.
After interviewing Chinnici and other family members at Albany Medical Center in New York, where the infant was transferred, state police Detective Cody Allison noted several inconsistencies in Chinnici's story. Allison confronted Chinnici about his misleading statements. Chinnici eventually started crying and said he wanted to tell the truth, according to the police affidavit. He then told her that the baby was crying incessantly on his lap. When the baby's mother got up to leave the room, he said his anger “took control of him, so he squeezed the infant inward from both sides of her body and heard a pop sound.”
Chinnici was cited and ordered to appear at the Bennington Courthouse for his arraignment.
State’s Attorney Alexander Burke, who took over the case, confirmed that the baby is “in a safe location.” Burke also confirmed that there have been no charges filed against the mother.
Chinnici was released on his own recognizance, under conditions that included a ban on being in the presence of anyone under the age of 16.
Enzor contended that condition could create a problem with Chinnici's living arrangements.
“Your honor,” Enzor said to the judge, “there might well be a change of address for my client after that hearing. He might not have a place to live if this condition remains.”
Enzor told the judge that Chinnici could live with his father, but there would be children inside the home. After some discussion, that condition was modified to allow Chinnici to reside in his father’s house but not be allowed to be with anyone under 16 without adult supervision. He is also banned from any contact with his child or the mother.
“That means no babysitting, no helping with homework, no responsibility for any children unless in the presence of another adult,” McDonald-Cady told the defendant. “Do you understand what that means?
“Yes, I do, your honor,” Chinnici replied.
Chinnici faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars if convicted on the aggravated assault charge. Although Vermont law allows young adults up to 19 to be charged as youthful offenders, he is currently being charged as an adult,