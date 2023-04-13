Ray Berumen, center, fishing guide and owner of Taconic Guide Services, talks to first graders at Molly Stark Elementary School about a career in being a fishing guide. First grader Hunter Adams dons this year's line of fishing waders sold at Orvis in Manchester. Casey Fitzgerald, one of Berumen's guides, is pictured at right, and Allyson Hoffman, library media specialist for Molly Stark Elementary is at left, on Thursday.