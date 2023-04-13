BENNINGTON — Students at Molly Stark Elementary School have been learning about possibilities for their future all week. It’s Career Week at the Bennington school, and visitors have been invited to give presentations on their career field to the children.
On Thursday, Ray Berumen and Casey Fitzgerald of the Taconic Guide Service had the floor in the library all morning as classes from each grade cycled through. Berumen, who worked as the engineering manager for Orvis Fly Rods for 25 years, has owned and operated his fishing guide service for the past 13 years.
“The season’s just starting to kick off for us,” Berumen said. “We thought it would be fantastic to show the kids what to do.”
After about 10 minutes of explaining what he and Fitzgerald did for a living, which he simplified down to getting paid “just to take somebody out fly fishing.” Then he showed pictures of 8- and 9-year-olds that he and his guides had helped fly fish.
“Look at the size of the fish he caught. It’s huge,” Berumen said as he panned his laptop to the room, drawing excited chatter from the three first-grade classes. “So you guys are definitely getting that time and capability … you’re getting close to being able to fly fish.”
According to his guide service website, being a teacher at Long Trail School allowed him to pursue his dream of also fishing for a living. The former math and science teacher was clearly at home in front of a classroom.
Berumen gave an efficient rundown of the different species of trout in the area, and then had first grader Hunter Adams model some fishing gear — waders and boots — before moving things outside for the hands-on portion of the lesson. He gave crash-course fly casting lessons to some students, while Fitzgerald let others climb into his brand new boat.
“This is the first time that we’ve had guests in here since the pandemic, so it’s so refreshing to have them in,” said Allyson Hoffman, library media specialist at Molly Stark, who organized the Career Week speakers.
“It’s great to have (the students) learn about all these great things they can do in our community. Especially this … you can make money fishing?” she exclaimed.
Hoffman said Career Week has definitely been a success when it comes to inspiring young minds and opening them up to the world of possibilities when they join the workforce.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette, along with his son, Manchester Police K-9 handler Ben Doucette, and beloved K-9 officer Moose, were the subjects on Monday. Mike Lane and Preston Hayes of Bennington Wastewater Department joined Molly Stark on Tuesday.
“It was ‘I want to be a police officer’ on Monday, and then everybody wanted to work for the Wastewater Department on Tuesday. Now everyone wants to be a fisherman today,” Hoffman said.
Career Week will close on Friday with a visit from Karen Rose of Monty’s House Wildlife Rehabilitation in Shaftsbury.