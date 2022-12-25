BENNINGTON — More than two dozen new directional signs and an informational kiosk have been installed in town, highlighting recreational and other opportunities.
According to a statement, the new signs resulted from three efforts that all contributed toward improving way-finding in Bennington.
Town communications coordinator Jonah Spivak said a $10,000 outdoor recreation grant from the Vermont Community Foundation provided more than 20 large and small directional signs, which have been deployed to help visitors and others find local sites.
Three of the signs are large and list numerous sites with directional arrows. One is on Route 7 south of town; another faces travelers heading east on Main Street just before Bradford Street, and the third is on Route 67A heading toward North Bennington, near the entrance to Bennington College.
The rest are smaller signs that point toward or locate various recreational sites throughout town.
KIOSK INSTALLED
A new kiosk featuring information on arts and culture, history and recreation has also been created and installed. The large three-panel metal kiosk is in the green next to the parking lot along Franklin Lane, behind the Hotel Putnam building.
Featuring maps, images and short write-ups about the many topics presented on the panels, the kiosk gives locals and travelers an overview of what the town and region have to offer.
The cost of the kiosk was funded by a $5,000 Certified Local Government Grant through the state Division for Historic Preservation.
APPALACHIAN TRAIL
New signs identifying Bennington as an Appalachian Trail Community also have been installed at the four entrances to town. The signs are about the size of a speed limit sign and recognize that in June 2021, Bennington was designated an A.T. Community.
The designation was the result of a volunteer group that is committed to raising awareness of the multistate hiking trail in Southwestern Vermont.
The Appalachian Trail Community program, administered by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, recognizes towns and cities that help promote and protect the A.T.
The program helps enhance outdoor recreation economies and stewardship opportunities to protect the trail and nearby lands. Two of the signs were installed this past summer, and the final two were installed recently.
The new signs represent a significant improvement for the town, Spivak said.
Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti was the grant writer for the projects and one of the volunteers helping obtain the A.T. Community designation.
“Many locals and outdoor groups know about these recreational opportunities, but a lot don’t know, especially tourists and new folks to town,” Barsotti said. “We have great places to hike, swim, bike, paddle and enjoy nature. We want to get the word out, and promote the whole region and healthy activities.”
Costs for all of the projects were kept down through the assistance of town crews from the Highway and Buildings and Facilities departments who did the installations.