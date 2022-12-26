BRATTLEBORO — This year, we welcomed our first cannabis retailers to Vermont.
After the Vermont Cannabis Control Board developed a regulated market, licenses started being issued in October. The Vermont Tax Department recently reported that retailers sold $2.6 million in products in that first month.
Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro became southern Vermont’s first cannabis store.
“Very excited, this is a big day. Waiting for this for a very long time,” Scott Sparks, store owner, said at the Oct. 24 opening. “We’ve been prepping for a long time, we’re really ready to go.”
Opening day for a budding business
Tim Wessel, Brattleboro Select Board member and Vermont Cannabis Control Board Advisory Committee member, added at the opening that “it’s really great to see this day finally come.”
In November, Juniper Lane became the first licensed cannabis dispensary in Bennington. Customers lined up on Main Street outside the shop on Juniper Lane's first day, waiting for the store to open.
In early December, Ratu’s Cannabis Supply became Wilmington’s first.
“The first day was absolutely momentous, epic,” Christian Engel, co-owner of Ratu’s, said inside the store about seven hours after opening. “So happy to be at this point, grateful, fortunate, every kind of word that describes amazing.”
Ratu's Cannabis Supply opens to 'an abundance of love'
Engel and his wife Jennifer Betit-Engel prepared for the moment for years. They petitioned the town of Wilmington to hold a vote in March to allow retail cannabis sales, which the community approved. Another petition by concerned residents brought the matter for a re-vote in May, with debate at an informational meeting in between, and that vote also went in the favor of Ratu’s.
Despite the challenges, Engel said he wouldn’t change anything about how the process rolled out.
“It’s made me appreciate what we have right now,” he said.
Theory Wellness is planning to turn the former Olympia Sports on Putney Road in Brattleboro into a cannabis store. Teva Smith, who has worked for the company since 2017, said the group runs three dispensaries in Massachusetts and four in Maine.
“This will be our first dispensary in Vermont,” Smith told the Brattleboro Select Board on Dec. 20 before securing a license to sell tobacco paraphernalia and vape cartridges.
The following day, his group received approval from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board for the Brattleboro store.
Bennington, Brattleboro, Jamaica, Londonderry, Manchester, Marlboro, Pownal, Putney, Rockingham, Stratton and Winhall are among the Vermont towns to have voted to allow retail cannabis. The Vermont Cannabis Control Board must approve licenses and towns also can have local control commissions to review cannabis-related projects.
Nellie Marvel, outreach and education manager for the Vermont Cannabis Control Board, said in September that the board has a responsibility to ensure that every licensee is “appropriate for licensure, that they’re not going to endanger public safety or consumer safety. That is absolutely something that the board takes very, very seriously.”