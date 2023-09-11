BENNINGTON — Ralph Wright Jr., 64, appeared in front of a Bennington judge Monday morning for his arraignment on a violation of conditions of release in a separate case. He invoked the 24-hour rule that gives defendants the right to delay an arraignment for a day to have more time to prepare.
According to a police affidavit, Wright was cited in late August after following a Bennington police detective onto the grounds of the civil courthouse on South Street, in violation of his conditions of release in a separate unlawful entry case from March.
According to a police affidavit in the original case, Wright allegedly posted a video on social media of himself entering a code into an employee door of the Bennington Courthouse after the building was closed. An employee at the court alerted police out of concern for a judge working in the building. His current conditions in that case ban him from coming within 10 feet of the courthouse.
Wright’s illegal trespass case is currently in the Windham County judicial system after it was transferred due to several individuals in the Bennington judicial system in civil litigation initiated by Wright, including Bennington Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady and Bennington State’s Attorney Erica Marthage.
Wright is now scheduled for his arraignment on the violations charge Tuesday. He faces a six-month prison sentence in each of the two misdemeanor cases if convicted. Marthage has filed a motion to move the case to Windham County.