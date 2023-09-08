BENNINGTON — A well-known local Bennington man was cited in late August for violating conditions of release from allegedly attempting to break into the Bennington Courthouse on South Street by punching in different codes in the keypad security system.
Ralph Wright Jr., 64, faces arraignment Monday on the violations count. He is charged with one count of attempted unlawful trespass into a building, a misdemeanor. Wright faces a maximum of six months in jail and a $ 1,000 fine if convicted.
Wright is the son of prominent Bennington legislator Ralph Wright, who served in the Vermont House of Representatives, including a stint as speaker. Wright Jr. has become well-known around town for videotaping people and officials and calling himself a reporter.
According to a police affidavit, Wright stopped his pickup truck and started yelling at a Bennington detective after seeing him on the street. Wright then allegedly followed the detective onto the grounds of the civil courthouse on South Street, the same location that Wright was accused of trying to break into last February. He is currently on several conditions of release in that case. One of his conditions is that he cannot come within 10 feet of the courthouse.
According to the police affidavit in the original case, on March 1, Wright Jr. posted a video on social media of himself entering a code into an employee door of the Bennington Courthouse after the building was closed. An employee at the building alerted police out of concern for a judge working in the building at the time. Wright could be heard on the video saying the day and time. He is then seen getting out of his white pickup truck and walking to the side door.
Wright also shot a video of a vehicle belonging to former Judge Justine Scanlon, the same person still working inside the building, mentioning her by name. He then begins kicking the door and, getting no response, begins punching in numbers in an attempt to gain entry.
Wright makes many posts on social media in which he can be observed harassing police officers, members of the media, and court employees. At one point, Wright filmed a sheriff’s deputy as he washed his car at a public car wash, asking the deputy how he paid for the wash. According to the affidavit, Wright recently approached an officer telling him to arrest a former judge for driving under the influence. Wright allegedly threatened to intentionally cause a car crash with the former judge to attempt to show he drives intoxicated.
Wright’s unlawful trespass case was moved to Windham County soon after he was charged on the basis that he was actively suing several people in the criminal justice system here in Bennington, Including the initial judge, McDonald-Cady. Erica Marthage filed a motion Thursday to transfer the new violation case to Windham.
Wright is expected at the Bennington Courthouse on Monday for his arraignment in front of a different judge. There has been no decision on the transfer so far.