Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.