BENNINGTON — The graphic design program at Southwest Tech earned two high school students professional contract work at Kaman Composites in Bennington — design work that can be seen on the drive to Willow Park.
Evan Eggsware and Morgan Song are both seniors at Mount Anthony Union High School, and they are part of the graphic design program at Southwest Technical School taught by Besty Kane.
According to the Kaman website, the company specializes "in the defense and commercial aerospace markets and the medical imaging industry.”
Southwest Tech allows students to participate in work-based learning projects that correlate to their program. In this instance, Kaman needed to create a brochure and, after working with other Southwest Tech programs, Kaman elected to make the creation of the brochure a work-based learning experience.
“We created a brochure for hiring for this specific plant, and then they asked us to come back,” said Eggsware. “During the summer, they offered us a part time job.”
Song and Eggsware were offered a paid contract position with the company. The pair worked to grow Kaman’s Facebook page, created a flier for a fundraiser that raised over $2,500 for Disabled American Veterans and Cancer Crusaders, and created a poster that is on display in front of the Kaman building and on Kaman box trucks.
Prior to this job, the only graphic design experience either of the students had was from Southwest Tech.
The students said it doesn’t take too long to create the design, but the changes and edits required for approval prolong the process.
“We had a branding kit, and there were a bunch of elements that we were either given or had to create based around the brand,” said Song.
Kaman created a welcoming and professional environment for the students, Eggsware said.
“The people here are really friendly … They tried their hardest to make us fit in," he added.
Both students received their own cubicles, workspaces and work computers with Adobe Illustrator and other necessary software.
They also learned how to function in a work environment.
“It definitely puts you in that environment of like sitting in a cubicle, kind of, like dipping your toes into like, how it would be to work, an office job for a company in graphic design,” said Eggsware. “It kind of introduces you to different fields of graphic design and how you can apply different aspects of it. Like, methods and stuff.”
Both students hope to return to Kaman to work over their winter break. They also hope to attend college after they graduate. Song said he “will probably go into graphic design” in college and Eggsware is looking into a four-year college to further his education.