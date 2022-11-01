BLANDFORD, Mass. — A woman from Woodford, Vt., died this morning after losing control of her SUV in a Western Massachusetts town, crashing into a tree and coming to a stop in a 30-foot ditch.
At about 7:47 a.m., Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the crash scene on Beech Hill Road in Blandford.
They found the woman, 40, had been driving her 2000 GMC Yukon on Beech Hill, where she crashed off the right side of the road. The Yukon struck a tree before going down the ditch. No other vehicle was involved, and police are unsure what caused the woman's SUV to leave the roadway.
She was declared dead at the scene. Police have not yet released her identity.
The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Hampden County State Police Detective Unit.