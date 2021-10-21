A Woodford man is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of many years, starting when the girl was just 7.
Corey Cass, 50, was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on a single count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Victim under 13 years. The charge carries a penalty of not less than ten years to a maximum of life imprisonment with a possible $50,000 fine.
According to a police affidavit, a mental health worker alerted police after the victim disclosed the sexual abuse. Cass is accused of inappropriately touching the victim two times on her private parts between the ages of 7 and 8 while Cass’s partner was sleeping. Since those incidents, Cass is accused of touching the victim on numerous occasions and telling the victim that he was in love with her.
He is being held without bond at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.