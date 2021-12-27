WOODFORD — When a burglar ransacked the Woodford General Store on Veterans Day, it was difficult for owners Ryan and Heather Hassett, and the mountain community they serve, to process. They felt violated.
But another robbery? At the same store? In the wee hours of Christmas morning?
Either that’s a Grinchy coincidence, or the same burglar is really pushing their luck.
“We are a small family-run business in a tiny community, a community that matters to us. When you steal from us, you not only disrupt our lives and our well-being, and our safety, but you impact our community,” co-owner Heather Hassett said in a video posted to the store’s Facebook page. “And while I may lie down and take something that is done to me, it will be a cold day in hell before I lie down and take you doing something to my community again.”
Her husband, Ryan Hassett, feels the same way.
After the first robbery, “You walk in and see [the American flag on the floor], and your store destroyed, it’s very emotional,” said Hassett, a Navy veteran. “This time, when I got there, I was pissed.”
It’s the third recent general store robbery in southern Bennington County in two months. On Nov. 15, less than a week after the first Woodford General Store robbery, someone broke into the Readsboro General Store and made off with a number of items.
Locals and tourists alike rely upon Woodford General Store for things they need and things they forgot, respectively. A cutting board and knife set? They’ve got that. Panko bread crumbs. Vermont-brewed craft beer. Canned corned beef hash. Nail clippers. Frozen meats from Hill Top Farm in Pownal. And sweatshirts featuring the logo of the Woodford SnoBusters snowmobile club. They've got that, too.
It’s also a community center — the sort of place one goes to find warmth in a town that routinely posts the highest snowfall totals in the region. The hot coffee and macaroni and cheese will warm your tummy; the store’s dog, Abel, a 3-year-old boxer, will warm your heart with his friendly face.
The Hassetts, who also own three Main Street businesses in Bennington — Bringing You Vermont, Bennington Pizza House, and Vermont Confectionery — have treated people well, said Danielle McQueeney, who was staffing the counter at the general store on Monday.
“Whoever is doing it must not know them,” she said. “Because nobody who knows them would do such a thing.”
The response on the store’s Facebook page was supportive.
“I’m so sorry. That is awful. You guys are great and very important to, not just me personally, but the whole community,” David Franklin Silver said.
“I’m so angry, Heather! But you’re right: this community cares and people will do the right thing,” Nancy Koziol added.
According to state police, the suspect broke in at about 4:20 a.m. on Christmas morning and made off with several items. A photo released by state police shows a person in the store wearing what appears to be a balaclava, holding a flashlight with their teeth.
Ryan Hassett didn’t say how much was taken, or its precise value, saying state police investigating the robbery advised him against doing so. He also deferred comment when asked if he believes the Christmas thief and the Veterans Day burglar are the same person.
But Hassett did say the loss was less than it was the first time. He said the alarm system he installed after the first burglary is “deafening” and probably resulted in the burglar spending less time trespassing. “They were in and out pretty quickly versus last time,” he said.
He’s also put Woodford residents on the call list for when the alarm goes off, ”Because they’re closer (to the store) than I am.”
“It’s very personal when you have somebody that takes advantage … or takes the opportunity they have to take something that belongs to somebody else,” he said.
“But again, like my wife mentioned, we are the store in Woodford. We’re the community center. So a community like that takes it very personally themselves — that their community was wronged."
Vermont State Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Cpl. Travis Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
A reward of “$2,600 and climbing” for information leading to an arrest is being offered, Heather Hassett said in the video. She expressed confidence that will happen.
“A funny thing happens, robber people, probably something you would never understand: That when you care about a community, that community cares back about you,” she said. “This community is coming for you, and we will find you.”