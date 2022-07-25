POWNAL — While attempting to break into a residence, a woman allegedly doused the front door in kerosene, broke several windows and stole a truck.
Michelle Violette, 51, from Bennington has been charged with two counts of unlawful mischief, criminal threatening and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was also charged with fourth degree arson, but that charge was dropped because there wasn’t enough evidence to prove she attempted to light the building on fire.
On the evening of Feb. 2, a trooper from the Shaftsbury Barracks of the Vermont State Police arrived at a residence in Pownal after the home was vandalized and kerosene was poured on the front door, according to court documents.
The man who lived at the residence had a history with Violette, and he believed she stole his truck. She also allegedly threatened to burn his house down and send men to his residence to beat him up. The man was afraid she would follow through with the threats, so he started temporarily living somewhere else.
Prior to the kerosene incident, Violette reportedly came to the residence several times on different days and attempted to make entry into the home. During these attempts, the back door of the home was bent and a window in the living room was breached. The same night his front door was doused in kerosene, the windows to the storage room were broken.
Although nothing was ever stolen, the man believes Violette was the perpetrator of this vandalism. This was reinforced by a coffee cup that had kerosene residue inside and a cigarette butt that were found at the residence the night law enforcement was called. The cigarette butt matches the brand Violette smokes, and — after DNA testing — it was confirmed that the coffee cup and cigarette butt belonged to the same person.
When Violette spoke to a trooper on the phone, she admitted to visiting the residence several times, but denied any vandalism. She also denied stealing the man’s truck. She claimed he sold it to her for $700, and said the truck was registered and insured under her name.
She sent a bill of sale to the Vermont State Police, who then asked the man about the bill of sale. The man said she might have registered the car under her name, but he never sold it to her. Law enforcement then compared the signatures on the man’s driver’s license and other documents to the signature on Violette’s supposed bill of sale. The signatures did not match.
Violette was arraigned at Bennington Superior Court on Monday. She pleaded not guilty to all four remaining charges, and her conditions of release include a no contact and no harassment order for the man involved, not being able to enter the land or residence where the incident occurred, and a mental health and substance use assessment.