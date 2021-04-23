BENNINGTON — A woman accused of striking an elderly pedestrian in a Bennington hit-and-run crash has pleaded not guilty. The court found no probable cause for an initial police charge of gross negligent vehicle operation.
The woman, Nikki Harrington, 23, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 2 years in jail. She is hoping to reach a settlement with the state and meanwhile is awaiting the results of an eye exam, her attorney told the court last week.
Harrington, of North Bennington, was driving west on Overlea Road one evening last summer when the passenger side of her truck hit an 83-year-old man who was walking east, according to the Bennington Police Department.
The pedestrian, Rosario Girasa, was found at the crash scene, bleeding from his right hand/wrist and forehead. His shorts were ripped, with what appeared to be tire marks on the front, right leg area, according to BPD Officer Michael Sharshon’s statement of probable cause in the case. Girasa apparently didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
When police found Harrington a day after the crash, on Aug. 23, she reportedly admitted knowing she’d hit a man while coming over the small hill on Overlea Road. “She was aware that she had struck a man,” Sharshon’s affidavit states. “Harrington then left the scene of the crash, failing to render aid to Girasa.”
The Bennington Superior criminal court, however, found no probable cause for an initial police charge of gross negligent vehicle operation. According to court records, Superior Judge Cortland Corsones indicated that there is little to no evidence in the police affidavit about how the accident happened, and there is insufficient evidence of gross negligent operation for probable cause.
According to Officer Sharshon’s affidavit, Girasa couldn’t tell police much about the crash, saying it happened so suddenly. A witness, who lived on Overlea Road, reportedly told police he saw a woman driving west and who appeared to be texting in the middle of the road. The man apparently saw this a few minutes after spotting Girasa walking east and close to the reported time of the collision.
Sharshon said it wasn’t clear if drinking or drugs were factors in the crash.
Suspension of driver’s license
Harrington is free from jail on conditions while her prosecution is ongoing. Meanwhile, the court has granted the prosecutor’s request to have her driver’s license suspended.
On April 13, the Bennington Superior Court granted the request based on Harrington’s older pending charges. These include driving under the influence (first offense) and leaving the scene of a crash in June 2019.
State police said that during the incident, Harrington was heading east on Bennington’s Main Street when her truck rode up the sidewalk and struck a public and private sign, damaging them. She was arrested after a breathalyzer test showed her blood alcohol concentration at .246 percent — triple the 0.08 percent that qualifies as driving under the influence.
Now that the court has granted the civil suspension request, it is up to the Department of Motor Vehicles to process it.
Only the DMV commissioner can suspend driver’s licenses, and this includes determining how long the suspension should last, said the department’s director of operations, Michael Smith. Licensees have the option to ask for a DMV hearing, Smith said, which merely involves confirming the court judgment and the driver’s identity before the suspension is ordered.