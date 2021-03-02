BENNINGTON — A woman who is the longest-held Bennington County defendant has pleaded guilty to molesting a teenage boy in 2017. She faces three years to life in prison at her sentencing next month.
The woman, Stephanie Duval, 21, pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual assault (no consent) during a Feb. 16 hearing. She admitted having sex with a 14-year-old boy at a Bennington home where she’d been staying on Oct. 1, 2017. She was then 18 years old, whereas he was below the age of consent.
Deputy State’s Attorney Kirsten Morgan told the court that Duval entered the boy’s bedroom and got into bed with him. The prosecutor said the boy told Duval to leave after she began assaulting him, but she continued.
Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones asked Duval if she understood that the boy “could not legally consent to sexual acts” because of his age. “Yes, sir,” she responded.
Duval was arrested in February 2018 after she talked about the incident to a friend, who then told the boy’s mom about it, according to court documents. The mother then filed a report with the Bennington Police Department, which investigated the case.
Since Feb. 16, 2018, Duval has been held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. This currently makes her the longest-held pretrial defendant in a Bennington County case, according to Vermont Department of Corrections data obtained through a public records request.
When asked why Duval decided to plead guilty last month, defense attorney Rick Burgoon told the Banner that he didn’t know Duval’s thinking behind the decision. But he said Duval’s admission came after prosecutors offered her a plea deal: they would recommend a sentence of time served plus mandatory counseling in exchange for a guilty plea.
Under the deal, Duval’s other criminal cases would also be dismissed. They encompass four misdemeanor charges that reportedly took place before she was ordered held at Chittenden. There’s one charge each of violating an abuse prevention order and violating conditions of release after she allegedly got in touch with the victim on Facebook. There are also two counts of violating conditions of release related to her supposedly leaving the home address she had registered with the court.
She is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on April 6.