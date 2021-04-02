BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on South Street Wednesday evening, police said.
Leila Jalalian-Taylor, 32, crashed near the Merson Street intersection at about 6:11 p.m., police said in a release.
The driver, who was the sole occupant, was assisted by officers and members of the Bennington Rescue Squad, police said, and after an initial evaluation was transported to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center.
A spokesperson for the medical center said Friday that there was no information available about her condition.
Police said the vehicle was heavily damaged and came to rest partially blocking South Street (Route 7). The street was closed for a short time during the preliminary crash investigation. The Bennington Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said, and anyone with information is requested to contact Cpl. Michael Sharshon at 802-442-1030.