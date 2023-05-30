SHAFTSBURY — A 75-year-old woman from Londonderry passed away Monday morning following a car crash on May 7 on Route 11 in Peru.
According to Vermont State Police, officials in New Hampshire informed them of the death of Mary Butera, who had been transported via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire after the crash in early May. VSP said they responded to a single motor vehicle crash at that time with serious injury. Before the troopers’ arrival, it was reported that Butera had been transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
An initial investigation revealed Butera was traveling westbound on VT Route 11 before she lost control of the vehicle. Her car crossed the yellow centerline into the eastbound lane of travel, where she then left the roadway and traveled through the eastbound embankment. Her vehicle went airborne into a guide wire from a power pole, leaving the vehicle at a position of ‘uncontrolled rest’ facing southbound in the eastbound embankment. At that point in time, Butera’s condition appeared to be stable, VSP reported.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Londonderry Rescue Squad, Londonderry Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, and Paul’s Towing Service.