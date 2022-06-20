BENNINGTON — A woman feared for her life after a man from Massachusetts threatened her and held her against her will — although they only met a week prior, according to court documents.
On April 18, the Bennington Police Department was called to a South Street residence at 1:44 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman in “hysterics,” saying Jovan Diaz, 23, of Springfield, Mass., wouldn’t leave her home.
According to court documents, the woman was able to seek help by asking people at the nearby Cumberland Farms store to call the police and send them to her home. She said Diaz was holding her against her will.
Once the police arrived, they discovered the woman was concerned for her life. She believed Diaz would try to kill her. She claimed that he had friends with automatic weapons and other guns who “are not afraid to use them.”
The woman was introduced to Diaz about a week before the police were called. She said he had a “fake charm,” a twinkle in his eye and a bright smile. At first, she trusted him. Then, she said, “this calm, loving, self-knowing person quickly disappeared” when she challenged his authority.
The woman’s friend asked to borrow her car, which was not a problem for the woman — but it was a problem for Diaz. He allegedly ripped the car keys out of the woman’s hand and said the friend couldn’t borrow the car.
After that, the woman said she thought Diaz was trying to isolate and control her. He told her how he once threw oil or gas in the eyes of his ex-girlfriend before he “choked her out.” The woman said he then threatened to do the same to her.
She said, “His words sent chills down my spine.”
She’s afraid that if Diaz is released from prison, he’ll go directly to her home.
Prior to this incident, Diaz had a criminal history in Massachusetts, and at the time he had a warrant for failure to appear in court “in reference to a robbery and murder case,” according to court documents.
He was also the suspect in another domestic violence crime in West Springfield, Mass., in 2018 when he was 19. He allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s home without permission before grabbing her by the hair and throwing her on the bed. When she got up, he pushed her to the floor, and when she tried to call the police, he grabbed the phone out of her hand and smashed it on the ground.
In Vermont, he was charged with domestic assault and a felony charge of second degree aggravated domestic assault after a prior conviction. He could face up to five and a half years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Diaz had a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for Monday, but the hearing was pushed back to provide more time to review the plea. Prior to Monday's hearing, he had been held without bail. This was changed Monday to $7,500 bail, with conditions to stay away from his victims.