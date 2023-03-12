STAMFORD – A Burlington woman has been cited for allegedly assaulting a police officer and driving under the influence in connection with an incident early Sunday morning in Stamford, Vermont State Police said.
In a news release, state police said they were called to the vicinity of East Road and Forgette Road in Stamford just after 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle off the road. When they arrived, they found the vehicle in a snowbank with nobody in the immediate vicinity and the vehicle locked.
In a search of the area police located the operator, Bridget C. O’Brien, 38, of Burlington, walking on East Road, according to the release.
Police alleged that O’Brien refused to stop walking, and then turned around and punched a trooper in the chin. She was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
According to police, O’Brien showed signs of impairment and was taken to the Shaftsbury barracks for processing on charges of driving under the influence (first offense), assault on a protected professional and resisting arrest.
Police said O'Brien was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on March 27, and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland to detoxify.
Trooper Colin Shepley investigated the incident.