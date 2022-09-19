BENNINGTON — A 31-year-old Bennington woman admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy after starting conversations with him on social media.
Shaunda Caron was charged with sexual assault without consent, according to court documents.
The boy's guardian alerted authorities on Aug. 27 about the alleged interaction after discovering a conversation on Snapchat that referenced the two having sex. The boy and Caron appeared to have a history of speaking through Snapchat.
While speaking to police, Caron admitted that she started a conversation with the boy on the social media platform. She told police that the child said he had a “crush on her.”
According to police, she went on to admit that she met with the child alone in her vehicle, and that she sexually assaulted him. She stated it happened once.
Snapchat deletes messages that are sent between users, and the officers were not able to retrieve any of the messages on the app. However, they were able to find a screenshot of a conversation on the boy's phone.
Caron pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday in Bennington Superior Court. Her conditions of release forbid her from contacting the boy and having unsupervised contact with any minors under the age of 16.