BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman who is in custody on charges she sold a lethal dose of fentanyl and heroin to a local woman is asking a Bennington judge to allow her to leave prison to attend rehab.
Kristy Prouty, 40, filed a motion through her defense attorney, Thomas Enzor, asking that the court modify her bail so she can attend an unnamed rehab facility. Enzor advised the judge that the facility had issued an admission letter for treatment to start on March 16.
Enzor argued that the charges against Prouty are all “clearly drug-related” and that she has substantial family in the area. “Mrs. Prouty has not demonstrated any risk of flight, your honor. This can only help her.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett countered that argument.
“Although it is, ultimately, the goal of this case to move the defendant away from a life of drugs, that’s not what we are here for. The fact that she wants treatment does not mitigate any risk of flight. The state objects to a suspension of bail.”
According to court documents, police arrived in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2020, at 321 School St. to find Lakiesha Shepard, 39, unresponsive on a couch with 10 glassine packages next to her. The envelopes all had “Walking Dead” stamped on top, and some were filled with a tan, powdery substance later found to be heroin and fentanyl.
There was also a hypodermic needle with a reddish-brown substance at the end of the needle and a Samsung cellphone on the couch. Police and emergency workers attempted lifesaving CPR efforts and administered two separate doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses. Shepard died on the scene about 20 minutes later.
A witness who spoke with police at the scene told them that Shepard had left the residence earlier that evening to purchase a “bun” of heroin and fentanyl. A “bun” is a term used by drug-dependent individuals and dealers to describe 10 glassine packages of drugs.
The witness told police that Shepard washed dishes when she got home and that he — the witness — went to bed. At about 2:30 a.m., the witness woke up and saw Shepard unresponsive and not breathing. He then went to a neighbor’s house to call 911. He also admitted the phone found next to her was his cellphone.
Police obtained permission to review the phone data from the witness and manually extracted information from Facebook Messenger with conversations from earlier that night between the phone user and Prouty. Police noted that while extracting the data from the phone, Prouty attempted to call several times.
Later that morning, Bennington Judge Cortland Corsones granted a search warrant for an apartment at 204 Beech St. In addition to the glassine baggies, police found cocaine, a digital scale and other drugs. Prouty was detained and later arrested on possession charges.
While at the Bennington Police Department, Prouty told police that she was not selling drugs but said that she was being supplied by juveniles from the Holyoke and Springfield, Mass., areas. She then decided not to speak anymore. She was issued a citation and released.
A Feb. 24 autopsy released a final report listing the cause of death as “acute mixed [heroin and fentanyl] intoxication.”
After an 11-month investigation of Prouty’s phone records and Facebook Messenger conversations, Prouty was taken into custody on the "selling with death resulting" charge in December 2021. She is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
If convicted, Prouty faces up to 20 years in prison. She also faces heroin possession and cocaine possession charges, which carry a sentence of up to one year. Another charge, selling regulated drugs in a dwelling, carries a penalty of up to two years.