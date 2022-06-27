POWNAL — A woman from Pownal allegedly tried to attack another woman with a tire iron while she was in the car with her children — and someone caught the incident on video.
Casandra Simmons, 32, from Pownal has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and attempted assault by menace, a misdemeanor, after attempting to get a cell phone out of the other woman’s car.
The incident occurred on May 15 around 5:30 p.m., according to court documents. A phone was inside a woman’s vehicle and, to get to the phone, Simmons allegedly picked up a four-way tire iron and started “charging” toward the car.
The incident can be seen in a video obtained by police, and onlookers in the background can be heard saying, “That is a bad idea.” In the video, someone stopped Simmons and took the tire iron before she reached the vehicle.
The woman in the car said Simmons threatened her with her fists before she grabbed the tire iron. The altercation started because Simmons thought the woman stole a man’s phone and Simmons wanted to retrieve it.
When law enforcement officers spoke to Simmons, she said she planned on throwing the tire iron at the woman’s car window. She also confirmed that she would have fought the woman. At the end of the conversation, when she found out she was being charged, Simmons said, “It’s on, she’s gonna go down.”
Simmons was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Monday. She pleaded not guilty on both charges. Her conditions of release include a weapons ban and not being allowed to contact or harass the woman she allegedly targeted.